Yo Adidas, New Balance, Off-White, and Reebok: What the hell happened this week? Seriously, it almost feels like the big sneaker brands just decided to take a breather this week because they knew Nike was going to be bringing so much heat. I mean, the list is looking so light this week we’d gladly accept a new Puma drop! On the real: Nike SNKRS has pretty much been a trending topic all week, as the brand launched several re-stocks of some of the year’s best Dunks so far, and on top of that they are dropping some Retro Jordan colorways, collaborations, and of course, the latest Travis Scott Jordan 6. We’re not even halfway through the year yet but we’re going to go ahead and call it — Nike wins 2021. Before we dive into this week’s best drops, we should mention that last week’s A Ma Maniére Jordan 3 Raised By Women was delayed to give people time to reflect on the George Floyd case verdict. Those joints are now scheduled to drop today! After you cop your SNX, be sure to hit up our roundup of the best streetwear from last week to complete your fit. Let’s dive in.

Air Jordan 4 Retro University Blue This one is a no-brainer, right? Even if you aren’t a huge Jordan head, when you see a University Blue Jordan you just buy it, simple as that. The Retro 4 University Blue features a suede upper contrasted by cement-toned speckled grey accents and a woven tongue with jock tag-esque branding, dressed in the colors of Michael Jordan’s alma mater. The Air Jordan 4 Retro University Blue is set to drop on April 28th for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair at via GOAT or Flight Club. Sacai x Nike VaporWaffle Dark Iris/Sesame Blue Void Chitose Abe’s Tokyo-based Sacai is always producing next-level boundary-breaking designs and this team-up with Nike is no different. The VaporWaffle mashes up the Vaporfly and discontinued Pegasus runner for a hybrid silhouette that combines khaki with leather and suede overlays. First debuted in 2020, the VaporWaffle was a sleeper hit, and this week’s double colorway drop in Sesame Blue Void and Dark Iris proves that the design is here to stay. We’re welcoming it with open arms. The Sacai x Nike VaporWaffle Sesame Blue Void and Dark Iris are set to drop on April 29th for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 Retro British Khaki Released to coincide with La Flame’s 29th birthday as well as celebrating 30 years of the Air Jordan 6, this new colorway from Cactus Jack goes heavy on the Khaki for a utilitarian take on the classic basketball silhouette, with a slight psychedelic twist. Most Travis Scott sneaker releases follow a muted and earthy aesthetic (think a less alien version of Yeezys) and at first glance, the British Khaki 6 continues that trend, but if you look closely you’ll notice several glow in the dark accents on the heel and outsole, which bring this look into psychedelic Astroworld territory. It feels like a victory lap for Travis Scott’s sneaker catalog which consistently grows stronger with each release, even if we think that those little side pockets are sorta stupid. The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 Retro British Khaki is set to drop on April 30th for a retail price of $250. Pick up a pair at GOAT. Comme Des Garçons x Nike Air Carnivore First shown in Tokyo in the summer of 2020 during Comme des Garçons Spring/Summer 2021 show, this collaboration between CDG and Nike resurrects the early ‘90s Air Carnivore silhouette. This modernized take drops in two stark colorways of monochrome white and black, which makes it easier to appreciate the sneaker’s gladiatorial construction and features a neoprene upper with mid-foot straps and a high-cut collar ankle wrap. This one is either going to blow up or be forever forgotten, kind of like the original Air Carnivore. The Comme Des Garçons Nike Air Carnivore is set to drop on May 1st for a retail price of $347. Pick up a pair at the Dover Street Market.

Vivienne Westwood x Asics GEL-Kayano 27 Vivienne Westwood is building up quite a reputation for dropping super out-there takes on Asics best-selling silhouettes, and this week the label is lending its unique style to the GEL-Kayano 27. Featuring a deconstructed take on the silhouette, this take sports a redesigned mesh upper with reflective detailing and Asics Dynamic Duomax tooling, which is supposed to increase stability and support. The sneaker drops in two radically different colorways, the future-leaning White/Lichen Rock makeup, and the earthy Liche Green/Brown. The colorways are so different they almost look like two different sneakers at first glance. The Vivienne Westwood x Asics GEL-Kayano 27 is set to drop on May 1st for a retail price of $240. Pick up a pair via Asics or select Asics retailers like Wood Wood. Yeezy Slides (Pure/ Resin/ Core) The Yeezy Slides — along with the Foam Runner — are still one of the most divisive silhouettes to ever come out of Yeezy Brand, and yet, they’re clearly very very popular (very!). When these dropped at the start of the week, they sold out instantly.