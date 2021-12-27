Disclaimer: While all of the products recommended here were chosen independently by our editorial staff, Uproxx may receive payment to direct readers to certain retail vendors who are offering these products for purchase. Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the market. We’re stranded between holiday weekends and that brings the lightest SNX roundup in the history of the series. But. We’re. Still. Here. Nothing is going to keep us from updating you on the best new sneaker drops. We’re like the US Postal Service — neither rain, nor sleet, nor snow will stop us. Even during the holidays! If you’re doing some return-based shopping for the holiday season, we’re confident any one of these kicks will make for a great pick. If not, we’ve published multiple sneaker-focused gift guides this year featuring a little something for every sort of sneakerhead in your life.

Women’s Air Jordan 1 Atmosphere It shouldn’t come as a surprise that this week’s big drop is a Jordan 1. In weeks this slow, the Jordan 1 is always going to rise above the rest, but also, what week hasn’t brought a fire new pair of Jordans? Nike is riding high on the best streak of its life. The Atmosphere is a women’s size exclusive and features bubble gum pink accents on the toe box, outsole, and collar, over a classic white and midnight blue leather upper. The Women’s Air Jordan 1 Atmosphere is out now for a retail price of $170. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT. Women’s Dunk Low Primal Pink/Primal White At this point in the year, Nike is basically doing victory laps with their most famous and best-selling silhouettes. The mightly Dunk Low is getting a double sneaker drop this week dubbed the “Primal Pack.” The collection features two low-top padded collar dunks with leopard print Swooshes over your choice of either a soft pink or white leather base.

It’s not the most imaginative Dunk that has dropped this year, but it still beats one of the normal stock colorways. The Women’s Dunk Low Primal Pink/Primal White are out now for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or your favorite aftermarket website.

Nike Air Huarache Liverpool Nike’s Air Huarache Liverpool would make a great gift for any hardcore fans of the Liverpool F.C. football club that you have in your life. In addition to being one of legendary sneaker designer Tinker Hatfield’s most imaginative constructions, this Air Huarache borrows its colorway from Liverpool’s checkerboard flag pattern, taking inspiration from the club’s support section inside of Anfield, also known as The Kop. Nike totally could’ve — and we’d argue, should’ve — named this sneaker “The Kop,” but then non-football fans would probably just be left scratching their heads. The Nike Air Huarache Liverpool is out now for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Offline Pack Enamel Green This winter, your feet deserve some kicks that’ll keep your feet warm, comfortable, and above all else, stylish, and one of the only sneakers to achieve that is Nike’s Offline Pack in Enamel Green. Featuring a puffer jacket-inspired design, the Offline Pack features exposed stitching, a custom fit lacing system, a soft upper, and a durable rubber outsole. It’s everything you love about slippers with all the functionality, support, and durability of a good pair of sneakers. The Nike Offline Pack Enamel Green is out now for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Yeezy Boost 350 V2 MX Rock If you’re hoping for a new Yeezy drop in these final weeks of 2021, you can go ahead and keep waiting but I’m sorry to report that it’s not happening. The brand is primarily focused on re-stocking some of their high sellers, this week that’s the moody and understated Yeezy Boost 350 V2 MX Rock. Featuring a marbled design with shades of brown and grey over a black upper with a matching translucent midsole, the MX Rock sports an Oreo milkshake-esque design that puts it up there with some of the best Yeezy colorways of all time. The Yeezy Boost 350 V2 MX Rock is out now for a retail price of $250. Pick up a pair via the Adidas webstore, Yeezy Supply, or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Pharrell Williams Adilette 2.0 Slides Pharrell has quietly been on a roll lately. This year, he has been dropping some of his most inspired designs since the days when he first unveiled the ICE CREAM, and this week he’s taking a shot at reimagining the Adidas Adilette.