Welcome to SNX DLX, our weekly roundup of the hottest sneakers to hit the streets. This week we’re coming at your with eight selections, from this week’s best Jordans (every week has great Jordans, no lie) to the latest collabs, like Bricks & Woods dope 57/40 New Balances and the latest colorway out of Yeezy Brand. We’re now comfortably in the month of June and rumor has it that this month is supposed to bring Ye’s first offerings in his partnership with GAP. Whether that collab will be dope is something we can’t predict, but it’ll sell out, that’s almost guaranteed. So if you’re holding that GAP stock, prepare for a fun month! If you’re on the hunt for non-Kanye fits, be sure to hit up our list of the 15 streetwear brands you need on your radar this summer. Let’s get into the shoes!

Mimi Plange x Nike LeBron 18 Low Higher Learning For LeBron’s latest, he and Nike linked up with Ghanian fashion designer Mimi Plange, who delivers this varsity jacket-inspired take on the LeBron 18, dubbed “Higher Learning.” We’re loving this mix of mustard, Burgundy, pink and crimson! Varsity Jacket detailing completes the look of this shoe, with striped ribbing, blocky University-inspired lettering, and embroidered patches. LeBron sneakers are always a little nuts, design-wise, but in partnering with Mimi Plange, this take on the 18 is one of the best! The Mimi Plange x Nike Lebron 18 “Higher Learning” is set to drop on June 2nd for a retail price of $170. This one is likely already sold out on the Nike and Mimi Plange store, so be sure to hit up aftermarket sites like StockX. COMME Des Garçons PLAY x Converse Chuck 70 Blue Quartz/Steel Grey I would never think to describe CDG’s Converse collab as “serious.” Part of what is so appealing about the PLAY sneaker is just how playful and lighthearted it is, but this new Blue Quartz and Steel Grey of the sneaker is — well, it’s the most serious the sneaker has ever looked. We’re not mad at it, it’s an interesting juxtaposition!

Available in both low-top and high-top options, the Blue Quarts and Steel Grey colorways feature a single heart graphic over the midsole. Prepare to see these everywhere! If you can get a pair of course. The COMME Des Garçons PLAY x Converse Chuck 70 Blue Quartz/Steel Grey is set to drop on June 3rd for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair via the Dover Street Market webstore or Converse.

Air Jordan High OG Court Purple Another week, another WMNS exclusive Jordan! It’s all good — we’re glad to see people with smaller feet getting the dopest Jordan colorways and this week’s high-top Court Purple is even better than last year’s Men’s size counterpart, which features purple paneling over a white upper. This iteration keeps the Court Purple to a minimum, using the color on the sneaker’s collar and the wrap-around swoosh, which pops against a pristine white genuine leather upper. By keeping the purple to a minimum, this design just looks so much cleaner. The Air Jordan High OG Court Purple is set to drop on June 3rd for a retail price of $170. Pick up a pair at GOAT or Flight Club. Bricks & Wood New Balance 57/40 LA-based label Bricks & Wood have teamed up with New Balance for a hyper-modern take on the classic 574 silhouette. Dubbed the 57/40, this design combines premium construction featuring leather underlays and pig suede and nubuck overlays, embroidered detailing, and a colorway of Forest Green and Aspen inspired by South Central, Los Angeles. The color palette was inspired by the convenience store Liquor Bank, a staple of label head Kacey Lynch’s childhood and an emblem of the neighborhood. The Bricks and Wood New Balance 57/40 is set to drop on June 4th for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair via the New Balance webstore.

Air Jordan 6 Electric Green Dropping just in time for summer, Nike is launching an Electric Green iteration of the Air Jordan 6, which recalls the Oregon PE colorway of the shoe, which dropped two years back. Featuring a moody black upper with Electric Green accents, this sneaker sports nubuck suede construction with a rubber outsole and translucent detailing, giving the sneaker a sort of glow-in-the-dark vibe. The sneaker sits atop a polyurethane sole, which offers lightweight cushioning and features an embroidered Jumpman branding in eye-popping Electric Green. The Air Jordan 6 Electric Green is set to drop on June 5th for a retail price of $190. Pick up a pair at GOAT. Fragment Design x Nike Dunk High Black “Beijing” If you’re a fan of Fragment Designs’ OG Dunk collaboration from over a decade ago, you’re going to be all about this refreshed take on the design, unofficially dubbed the “Beijing.,” but known to Nike 2021 as simply “Black.” Featuring a leather upper with a deep purple base and nicely contrasting black overlays, this sneaker features dual Fragment Design and Nike branding and is probably the moodiest we’ve ever seen a Dunk look. From certain angles, this sneaker looks like it could be a Jordan, but that really says more about the versatility of the Dunk than it does this particular design. The original release was part of a City Pack that also featured colorways repping London and New York. We’ll take some new iterations of that as well, Fragment Design, if you’re listening! The Fragment Design x Nike Dunk High Beijing is set to drop on June 5th for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app, or select Nike retailers.

Adidas Yeezy 500 Taupe Light Yeezy has been dropping a lot of sneaker silhouettes in vivid colors that the brand had yet to explore prior to this year, yet this week we get a throwback Taupe Light colorway. What gives? Could Ye be planning on dropping a similar monochromatic apparel line that will pair nicely with the shoes? We can’t say for sure, but it’s definitely weird to see Yeezy brand take a step back into their old vibe the same month the rumored Yeezy apparel line is about to drop. If you’re a fan of OG Yeezys, you’re going to love this Taupe take. The Adidas Yeezy 500 Taupe Light is set to drop on June 5th for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Adidas webstore or Yeezy Supply. Air Max 97 Puerto Rico Silver-toned 97s simply look dope, just like Fire Red Jordans! This week brings a new 97 colorway and design with a silver base that celebrates Puerto Rico, complete with the colors of the Puerto Rican flag accenting this classic design on the sock liner and midfoot, and in place of the Swoosh and Air-Sole bubble. The flag makes an appearance on the tongue’s pull tab. Overall, this is just a dope design, whether you rep for Puerto Rico or not.