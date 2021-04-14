Welcome to SNX DLX! What’s this, a weekly roundup featuring Reebok, Brain Dead, Adidas, and two PUMA entries? One not overly dominated by Nike? Is this some sort of dream? Let’s be real, Nike gets a lot of love here at SNX. But make no mistake, we’re almost always actively rooting against the behemoth. We love the underdogs, the swoosh simply drops a ton of great shoes and we’re often forced to give credit where credit is due. This week is different, and we’re happy to see some other brands in play. We’ve got a grip of spring-centric colorways and some hyped brand collaborations from Brain Dead and Sean Wotherspoon to show you. If you’re looking for an outfit to complete your look, be sure to hit up our weekly streetwear roundup, too. Let’s dive in!

Brain Dead x Reebok Zig Kinetica II Los Angeles-based label Brain Dead has just dropped their third collaborative sneaker with Reebok and this one is definitely the most out there. Inspired by Zig Man, a Kaiju-style superhero created by Brain Dead (watch the promotional film here, it’s bonkers), the Zig Kinetica II features Reebok’s Floatride Fuel cushioning in a shell wrap with wild and wavy overlays and a speckled midsole gradient. The sneaker drops in both a natural white/grey colorway and a green-gray makeup. The design is pretty radical, but both colorways manage to look unique and different from one another and that’s super cool, a testament to Brain Dead’s design ethos. The Brain Dead Reebok Zig Kinetica II is set to drop on April 12th for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair at Brain Dead or Dover Street Market. Nike Dunk Low Green Glow The Easter Dunks just keep on dropping! This week brings the minty Green Glow, which sees an all-leather Dunk adorned with some pastel green overlays that make the silhouette look like Easter eggs or candy hearts. It’s cute, but it’s a pastel green Dunk… what else can we say? If you love Dunks, you’re going to love this. Unfortunately, this design is only available in WMNS sizes, so if you’ve got big feet, sorry, no Dunks for you! We won’t stop beating this drum though: start dropping all your big releases in full-size runs, Nike! The Nike Dunk Low Green Glow is set to drop on April 16th for a retail price of $100. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Reebok Answer IV OG In celebration of Allen Iverson’s 2001-2001 MVP campaign, Reebok is relaunching the Answer IV. Featuring a loud racer-inspired colorway of red, white, and grey, the Answer IV features a zip-up shroud upper with a velcro strap for added support, 3M reflective detailing throughout, a TPU bridge plate, and an outsole featuring DMX foam which should give you a nice energy return. The 20th-anniversary collection also drops alongside a run of commemorative trading cards illustrated by Peter Richter. The Reebok Answer IV OG is set to drop on April 15th for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair at the Reebok webstore and select Reebok retailers. Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas ZX8000 SUPEREARTH King of Corduroy Sean Wotherspoon returns! To be fair to Wotherspoon, he’s designed loads of shoes since his original pair of the corduroy-adorned Air Max 97s, but we’ll never forget him for making corduroy a streetwear staple material. So we’re going to keep calling him that.

The designer (and owner of retailer Round Two) has linked up with Adidas for a patchwork take on their ZX 8000, which is composed of recycled materials and features the sort of attention-to-detail Easter eggs that make Wotherspoon such a unique designer. The Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas ZX8000 SUPEREARTH is set to drop on April 16th for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair via the Adidas confirmed app.

Air Jordan 1 Hyper Royal This pair is just too damn clean! Featuring a light spring-friendly colorway, the Air Jordan 1 Hyper Royal combines a pristine white leather upper with faded blue (almost denim-like) suede overlays, complete with a contrasting smoke grey leather swoosh and collar with a white wings logo which pops nicely on the faded blue. Jordan 1 fans have been absolutely spoiled for the last two years with amazing colorway after amazing colorway. We might even have to update our best Jordan 1s list as a result! Light and airy for spring, this pair features faded light blue synthetic unbuckle overlays over a white upper toe and mid-panel. The shoe is touched off by a smoke grey leather swoosh with a white wings logo on the collar. Pick up a pair at GOAT or Flight Club. Adidas Yeezy BOOST 700 Bright Blue I know Ye didn’t plan on dropping a Yeezy for hardcore New York Knicks fan, but that’s kind of what the Yeezy BOOST 700 Bright Blue is. How are we supposed to think of anything else when seeing the color combo of orange and blue? Is this some sort of slight against Jay-Z’s Brooklyn Nets? Who knows why Kanye does what Kanye does, and it doesn’t really matter because at the end of the day these are dope and that’s all that we care about. Keeping making dope sneakers, Ye! Also, we’re glad to see this colorway on the original 700 design, rather than the more alien-like 700 V3, which has already gotten a lot of love this year. The Adidas Yeezy BOOST 700 Bright Blue is set to drop on April 17th for a retail price of $240. Pick up a pair at GOAT.

Nike Air Huarache Scream Green Probably Tinker Hatfield’s most underrated design, Nike has been showing a lot of love to the often forgotten Air Huarache. This week, the silhouette is dropping in one its original colorways, the Scream Green, and features a light and breathable neoprene upper with soft synthetic accents, a heel clip, and that iconic bootie construction. The Nike Air Huarache Scream Green is set to drop on April 19th for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. PUMA Mayze PUMA is unveiling an all-new sneaker design and they’ve recruited everyone’s favorite retro-disco pop star Dua Lipa as the face of the campaign. The new sneaker, dubbed the Mayze, features a distinct stacked midsole with split derby construction and an all-leather upper. The Mayze drops in two different black and white variations, which was a smart call by PUMA as the Mayze already looks like a classic silhouette by the brand. The PUMA Mayze is set to drop on April 16th for a retail price of $90. Pick up a pair at the PUMA webstore.