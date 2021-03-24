Welcome to SNX DLX! This week, quality beats quantity as we have a pretty light offering of must-cop gems. Sure, this list only features six drops, but each of them could be your favorite of the season. What more could you want? We have now officially entered the spring season, and, as a result, the colorways are getting more vibrant and playful. Still, some of the biggest collabs of the year are hovering out on the horizon. Expect mid to late April and the lead-up to summer to hold some highly anticipated drops (like the next Travis Scott Nike collab), but this week we’ve got dope drops for Yeezy and Air Max fans and of course, something for the Jordan heads as well. Let’s dive into the best sneaker releases of the week!

Yeezy 700 v3 Kyanite Delayed multiple times, this week finally brings the official release of the Yeezy 700 Kyanite. Utilizing the silhouette’s alien-like V3 design, the Kyanite features a wavy ocean blue and static white mesh upper with glow-in-the-dark overlays that give off a sort of exoskeleton look and are pretty much guaranteed to annoy everyone when we’re finally allowed to visit movie theaters again. The Kyanite features a narrow throat with interior bootie construction and sits atop a chunky but lightweight off-white EVA midsole with a gum-toned outsole. The Yeezy 700 v3 Kyanite is set to drop on March 25th for a retail price of $299. Pick up a pair at GOAT. Nike Air Max 90 Bacon One of the most coveted colorways of the Air Max 90 is getting a refresh this week. First dropped in 2004, the Bacon features a meat-inspired colorway with a suede and leather upper that combines fleshy pinks with blood red and browns to resemble, well, a strip of bacon. But who doesn’t love bacon? You know, besides people who don’t eat meat. Regardless, this is dope. The Nike Air Max 90 Bacon is set to drop on March 26th for a retail price of $140. Pick it up via the Nike SNKRS app.

Air Jordan V Stealth 2.0 A release for true Air Jordan V heads, the Stealth 2.0 is an update on a popular 2006 colorway that features considerable material enhancements that make it superior to the OG. The 2.0 features an all-white tumbled leather upper with eye-catching reflective silver accents and a pleasingly contrasting black shark tooth (flames?) pattern along the midsole, with a subtle blue splatter that causes a slight shimmering effect. The Air Jordan 5 Stealth 2.0 is set to drop on March 27th for a retail price of $190. Pick up a pair at Flight Club. Dr. Martens x Atmos Collection Dr. Martens has been going heavy on the collaborations these last few months and honestly, it’s a good look for the brand. Dr. Martens are like Vans, the core silhouettes are so strong that in order to drum up excitement they need to link up with an exciting brand or collaborator to infuse some weirdness into their offerings. This time around, they’ve linked up with Japanese streetwear label Atmos for new takes on the 1461 and Combs Tech silhouettes. The new takes infuse some of Atmos’ signature fun into the otherwise tame silhouettes, adding a great deal of color via the hiker-style laces, semi-translucent midsole and an Atmos branded padded tongue. The Dr. Martens x Atmos collection is set to drop on March 27th in a full-size range for a retail price of $130-$150. Pick up a pair at the Dr. Martens webstore.

Pharrell x Adidas NMD Hu Pink If last week’s massive Triple Black Pharrell x Adidas collection was a little too stark for you, the rapper/designer is doing a total 180 this week by dropping a bubblegum pink iteration of the NMD Hu silhouette. Featuring a Primeknit upper in a soft pink upper with a matching BOOST midsole, outsole, and TPU cages, the NMD Hu utilizes a contrasting black interior which achieves a nice visual break between the sneaker’s design and your socks. This means you can match these babies with pink socks without looking totally insane, which is great if you love pink, like, a lot. The Pharrell x Adidas NMD Hu Pink is set to drop on March 27th for a retail price of $220. Pick up a pair via the Adidas Confirmed app. Nike Air Max 1 x CLOT Net Nike and Hong Kong-based brand CLOT have linked up once again for a refresh of their 2006 Air Max 1 Net. Designed by CLOT label head Edison Chen, the Net combines western silhouettes with Eastern design sensibilities (which is essentially CLOT’s brand mission statement) updating the upper with a transparent perforated toe cap that reveals the sneaker’s graphic insole and will make a great preview window to show off your sock game.