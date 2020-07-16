In this week’s SNX DLX, we see a top-five that is representative of what this year has looked like across this series overall –with an even split falling between Nike and Adidas and an offering from New Balance to round it all out. Those three brands have been our favorites of the year and if they continue the consistent output they’ve produced so far, we’re sure they’ll come out on top by the year’s end. We’ve been really hoping for New Balance to overtake Nike this year, but not for any reason other than loving an underdog story. On the apparel end, we’ve got Palace’s final summer t-shirt drop, some hiking fashion from Chinatown Market, and some nostalgia invoking hoodies from Teddy Fresh. Let’s dive into this week’s best!

Nike Space Hippie Volt Collection Nike has a surprise hit on its hand this summer thanks to its new Space Hippie series of sneakers. Made from recycled materials, the debut Space Hippie collection dropped a couple of weeks back and now Nike is taking a victory lap by releasing Space Hippie 1-4 in the beloved Volt iteration. If you liked the 1, 2, 3, or 4 from the last collection, the Volt series doesn’t change up much from the originals but sports a brighter color palette and of course, the Volt-colored swoosh. All of the sustainable features of the original collection are still in evidence here — the recycled polyester, the re-used yarn, the recycled foam midsole, even the box the sneakers come in are printed with plant-based ink. We’re looking at the future of sneakers ladies and gentlemen, and it’s trash! But like… in a good way. The Nike Space Hippie Volt Collection is set to drop on July 16th for a retail range of $130-$180, depending on the pair you buy. Pick up your favorite through the Nike SNKRS app. New Balance 1300 Made in Japan If you really love New Balances, and we mean really love, this 600+ pair of the 1300s, made from a mix of mesh, suede, and leather from Japan’s highest quality suppliers is about to make you weigh some serious financial decisions in your mind. On one hand, paying over $600 dollars for a pair of New Balance 1300 seems insane, on the other hand… look at these babies! This sneaker is so premium that the pair comes with wooden shoe trees to keep its shape. Definitely not a pair for everyone, but if you’re serious about New Balances, this is probably the nicest pair you can ever hope to own. The New Balance 1300 Made in Japan is set to drop on July 17th for a shocking retail price of $630. Pick up a pair exclusively through HBX.

Nike ISPA Road Warrior Volt We said we believe the future of sneakers looks like the Space Hippie collection, but if repurposed trash as sneakers kind of bums you out, you’re going to love this high-concept sneaker out of Nike that feels much more like an art piece than a traditional pair of kicks. The ISPA Road Warrior Volt looks unlike any shoe you’ve ever seen, it has a unique floating heel, double stacked zoom pods, and a Japanese-style split-toe cage to help center your stance throughout a long day spent on foot. Even the sole on this thing looks nuts, taking on a drastically different appearance depending on which angle you’re looking at it from. The ISPA Road Warrior is definitely not for everyone (especially with that split-toe), but if you love sneakers as art, you’ll find a lot to buzz over here. The Nike ISPA Road Warrior Volt is set to drop on July 17th for a retail price of $500. Pick up a pair through the Nike SNKRS app. Adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 Zyon It has been a minute since Ye dropped a new iteration of the 350 V2 — aka YEEZY Brand’s best selling sneaker — but this week sees the return of the silhouette in a new “Zyon” colorway that harkens back to one of the original 350s debut pairs. The Zyon is in every way an upgrade to the 350 Turtle Doves (though YEEZYheads will probably never admit that), with details like the semi-translucent BOOST midsole and the black monofilament side stripe putting the pair over the top in our hearts. The Adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 Zyon is set to drop on July 18th for a retail price of $220. Pick up a pair exclusively through YEEZY Supply.