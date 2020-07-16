In this week’s SNX DLX, we see a top-five that is representative of what this year has looked like across this series overall –with an even split falling between Nike and Adidas and an offering from New Balance to round it all out. Those three brands have been our favorites of the year and if they continue the consistent output they’ve produced so far, we’re sure they’ll come out on top by the year’s end. We’ve been really hoping for New Balance to overtake Nike this year, but not for any reason other than loving an underdog story.
On the apparel end, we’ve got Palace’s final summer t-shirt drop, some hiking fashion from Chinatown Market, and some nostalgia invoking hoodies from Teddy Fresh. Let’s dive into this week’s best!
Nike Space Hippie Volt Collection
Nike has a surprise hit on its hand this summer thanks to its new Space Hippie series of sneakers. Made from recycled materials, the debut Space Hippie collection dropped a couple of weeks back and now Nike is taking a victory lap by releasing Space Hippie 1-4 in the beloved Volt iteration. If you liked the 1, 2, 3, or 4 from the last collection, the Volt series doesn’t change up much from the originals but sports a brighter color palette and of course, the Volt-colored swoosh.
All of the sustainable features of the original collection are still in evidence here — the recycled polyester, the re-used yarn, the recycled foam midsole, even the box the sneakers come in are printed with plant-based ink. We’re looking at the future of sneakers ladies and gentlemen, and it’s trash! But like… in a good way.
The Nike Space Hippie Volt Collection is set to drop on July 16th for a retail range of $130-$180, depending on the pair you buy. Pick up your favorite through the Nike SNKRS app.
New Balance 1300 Made in Japan
If you really love New Balances, and we mean really love, this 600+ pair of the 1300s, made from a mix of mesh, suede, and leather from Japan’s highest quality suppliers is about to make you weigh some serious financial decisions in your mind. On one hand, paying over $600 dollars for a pair of New Balance 1300 seems insane, on the other hand… look at these babies!
This sneaker is so premium that the pair comes with wooden shoe trees to keep its shape. Definitely not a pair for everyone, but if you’re serious about New Balances, this is probably the nicest pair you can ever hope to own.
The New Balance 1300 Made in Japan is set to drop on July 17th for a shocking retail price of $630. Pick up a pair exclusively through HBX.
Nike ISPA Road Warrior Volt
We said we believe the future of sneakers looks like the Space Hippie collection, but if repurposed trash as sneakers kind of bums you out, you’re going to love this high-concept sneaker out of Nike that feels much more like an art piece than a traditional pair of kicks. The ISPA Road Warrior Volt looks unlike any shoe you’ve ever seen, it has a unique floating heel, double stacked zoom pods, and a Japanese-style split-toe cage to help center your stance throughout a long day spent on foot.
Even the sole on this thing looks nuts, taking on a drastically different appearance depending on which angle you’re looking at it from. The ISPA Road Warrior is definitely not for everyone (especially with that split-toe), but if you love sneakers as art, you’ll find a lot to buzz over here.
The Nike ISPA Road Warrior Volt is set to drop on July 17th for a retail price of $500. Pick up a pair through the Nike SNKRS app.
Adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 Zyon
It has been a minute since Ye dropped a new iteration of the 350 V2 — aka YEEZY Brand’s best selling sneaker — but this week sees the return of the silhouette in a new “Zyon” colorway that harkens back to one of the original 350s debut pairs. The Zyon is in every way an upgrade to the 350 Turtle Doves (though YEEZYheads will probably never admit that), with details like the semi-translucent BOOST midsole and the black monofilament side stripe putting the pair over the top in our hearts.
The Adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 Zyon is set to drop on July 18th for a retail price of $220. Pick up a pair exclusively through YEEZY Supply.
Adidas x Jonah Hill Superstar
Jonah Hill’s ascent from lovable comedy sidekick to fashion icon surprised just about everyone who was introduced to the actor for the first time in Knocked Up or SuperBad. But Jonah is more than just another celebrity getting their own signature sneaker, his take on one of Adidas’ best silhouettes comes from a place of love, and it shows. Long a fan of the three stripes, Jonah set out to make the ultimate pair of Superstars based on a fantasy version of what a young Jonah Hill would’ve wanted. That personal connection is the recipe for a good sneaker — just look at the countless number of nostalgic Nike SB Dunks made by skaters.
Featuring a clean white leather upper, oversizes laces, a molded toe cap, and stitch and turn construction, the Jonah Hill Superstars are a love letter to one of Adidas’ greatest designs. Our only gripe is the typeface Jonah went with for the embroidered stitching. We don’t love it, but it harkens back to the mid-90s in a way we’ve come to expect from the director of… Mid 90s.
The Adidas x Jonah Hill Superstar is out now for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair through the Adidas online store.
Palace Tri-Tex T-Shirts
We’ve finally come to the end of Palace’s summer season drops and to close out the collection, the brand is releasing a new Tri-Tex t-shirt design in your choice of black, grey, orange, green, navy, white or yellow. The shirt features a wavy Triferg logo over the left side, with a matching design on the back. It’s definitely one of the simpler pieces out of Palace this year, but it reaches back into the brand’s roots and is a cool way to close out a strong season.
The Palace Tri-Tex t-shirt is set to drop on July 17th at the Palace webstore.
Chinatown Market Corduroy Vest
Chinatown Market has taken two things that are inarguably lame — vests and corduroy — and have managed to make a cool piece that’ll complete your summer wardrobe. Featuring high visibility reflecting 3M detailing, Chinatown Market’s Corduroy Vest will turn you into the most fly hiker on the trail.
The Chinatown Market Corduroy Vest is out now and is shoppable at the Chinatown Market webstore.
Teddy Fresh x SpongeBob SquarePants Collection
H3H3 and SpongeBob SquarePants fans have one last chance to grab this final restock of the official Teddy Fresh x SpongeBob collection. The final restock is dropping in limited edition colors and features hoodies and t-shirts that feature dual SpongeBob and Teddy Fresh branding. It’s cute and colorful, everything you’ve come to expect from Teddy Fresh, but this link up with Nickelodeon feels like a big step for the brand.
How SpongeBob iconography remains cool in the streetwear scene, I will never understand. But it’s The Teddy Fresh and SpongeBob Square Pants Collection is set to drop — to much fanfare — on July 15th at the Teddy Fresh webstore.