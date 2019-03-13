How New Tech Will Streamline Our Daily Lives

Getty / Uproxx

In April 2009, the great Leslie Knope made some predictions about the future while filibustering her own public forum. She stated, “In the future, everyone will be flying around in space taxis, communicate on watches and blink our feelings to each other rather than use words.”

That was ten years ago. To put things into perspective, it was around the time Apple’s app store launched, Twitter went mainstream, and satnav (aka GPS) was introduced as a smartphone staple. (Remember how badly Apple biffed the Apple Maps roll-out?)

How times have changed. While we’re not exactly flying around in Jetson-style space taxis or blinking feelings at each other, Knope did predict smartwatches. And despite her best efforts at grabbing random facts out of the air in order to stall for time, she’s not far off how technology is going to streamline our daily lives.

Here’s a little taste of the future.

Car commutes will be a time to rest and relax instead of screaming at the jags who don’t know what a zipper merge is.

We know, we know, we’ve been hearing about self-driving cars for years. Where the hell are they? To be honest, if you have the money, they’re already here. For the rest of us, they’re imminent. As in: they’ll become ubiquitous faster than you can say, “I don’t feel like driving today.”

Per Wired, the first self-driving car service launched in Phoenix, Arizona in December. Small-scale shuttle services are popping up in various cities. According to The Verge, new self-driving tech on the market, “allows the driver to hand over direct control of steering and speed, while still supervising the overall operation of the car.” Meanwhile, in San Jose, California a robotaxi service is set to begin testing.

That means, instead of having a 40-minute drive through the hell that is I-5 at 8 a.m. on a Tuesday, wherein you have to watch for any jabronis who may or may not try to cut you off in order to get to where they’re going all of two minutes sooner, you’ll be able to set your location, take a seat, and catch up on some reading, eat a nice breakfast, or check Uproxx on your phone while your car takes you to work.