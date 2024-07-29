Alexandra Daddario introduced a monster while filming Mayfair Witches season 2: a “vomit monster.”

The actress publicly announced her pregnancy earlier this month, but she tried to keep it a secret during production of the AMC series. “Alex had a giant secret,” actor Ben Feldman, who plays the love interest of Daddario’s character Rowan Fielding in season 2, told Entertainment Weekly. “Alex was at home with her secret every night.”

Daddario didn’t always do the best job of hiding it. “One time I threw up right outside my trailer, and my best friend had to hose it down,” The White Lotus star said. “I was like, ‘Can someone get me a sandwich please? And no cold cuts please?’ Ben was like, ‘Are you pregnant? And I’m like, ‘That’s none of your business, and by the way, get me some watermelon.'”

Daddario referred to herself as a “vomit monster,” which added a, um, fun challenge for her “make-out scenes” with Feldman, who also played Ginsberg on Mad Men. “I was the love interest who had to kiss the person who was puking,” he said. Meanwhile, Daddario was like, “I just threw up, let’s go for it.” Still sounds better than having to cut your own nipple off.

Mayfair Witches season 2 does not currently have a premiere date, but you can watch a first-look teaser for the season below.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)