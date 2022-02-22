Now that she’s free of The View, conservative commentator Meghan McCain has been leaning even harder into the reactionary bag of tricks in her new column for the Daily Mail, where she routinely spouts right-wing talking points and even hurls bombs at her old workplace. Recently, McCain blasted the new Sex and the City revival series, And Just Like That…, for being another victim of Hollywood “wokeness.” (Yup, she’s that predictable now.)

Here’s just one of the excerpts from McCain’s Daily Mail column:

The problem with the new series is the clumsy attempt to reformat the show into the woke and puritanical times we are living in. For example, Carrie now plays the part of the ‘cisgender woman’ on a podcast with younger co-hosts. One of them is — of course — queer and nonbinary. Because it’s so boring and un-evolved to be a straight white woman. I don’t know who to blame, the writers of the show or this particularly stupid and repressive time we are living in.

Over the weekend, the cast of And Just Like That… called into Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show, where he asked them to respond to McCain’s criticism. (An interesting move considering Cohen and McCain are believed to be close friends.) Naturally, the cast had some thoughts, starting with Cynthia Nixon, who said the show has always “pushed every kind of boundary.” Nicole Ari Parker, however, went right at McCain

“Comments like that say more about the person saying them. … What’s too much? Maybe in your living room or when you step outside, it looks the same as inside, and you go to the grocery store and it’s the same,” she said, addressing McCain directly. “Maybe it is too much for you. For these characters in New York City, it’s not.”

After catching wind of the cast member’s response, McCain was uncharacteristically diplomatic and actually starstruck that they even talked about her.

“Honestly, I’m just entertained the cast of ‘and just like that’ took time to respond to my column,” McCain tweeted. “I continue to disagree and felt the reboot was a missed opportunity (as do many longtime fans) but that’s ok, and what’s so great about freedom of opinion in America!”

Honestly, I'm just entertained the cast of "and just like that" took time to respond to my column. I continue to disagree and felt the reboot was a missed opportunity (as do many longtime fans) but that's ok, and what's so great about freedom of opinion in America! https://t.co/4XftgDfWz6 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 21, 2022

