Baby Yoda Made His Triumphant Return In The New ‘Mandalorian’ Trailer And People Lost Their Minds A Little Bit

Every once in a while we are blessed with a new Little Guy to become the face of the internet for several weeks or longer, depending on the longevity and likeability of the memes that he (or she!) inspires. He doesn’t have to be cute or even speak coherently, he just has to be 1) a little guy and 2) that’s it. It’s not a science.

You’re all familiar with The Minions that were soon taken over by Facebook moms, or way back when the Care Bears had their meme moment, but there is one little cutie pie who is allowed to come and go as he pleases, just bopping around the universe and returning to our screens every so often, and that is Baby Yoda.

A few things here to note. Yes, his name is not Baby Yoda. Does anyone care? Yes. Are we calling him Baby Yoda? Yes. Are people mad? They always are! So the only choice is to keep celebrating the little green alien and his mighty cup of herbal tea. Baby Yoda (real name Grogu) is making his return in The Mandalorian season three, which is set to premiere on March 1st, making 2023 the official Year Of Pedro Pascal Saving Innocent But Powerful Younglings From The Bad Guys. We can think of a shorter name later.

Of course, we are all collectively happy that our boy is back, though some people are confused since it was a key part of season two that we Mando and Grogu have their teary goodbye. It is explained in an episode of The Book Of Boba Fett, but you know…not a lot of people saw that. But he’s just so cute, that we can overlook that and celebrate the return of our dear friend Grogu.

The Mandalorian (and Baby Yoda) return to Disney+ on March 1.

