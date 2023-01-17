Every once in a while we are blessed with a new Little Guy to become the face of the internet for several weeks or longer, depending on the longevity and likeability of the memes that he (or she!) inspires. He doesn’t have to be cute or even speak coherently, he just has to be 1) a little guy and 2) that’s it. It’s not a science.

You’re all familiar with The Minions that were soon taken over by Facebook moms, or way back when the Care Bears had their meme moment, but there is one little cutie pie who is allowed to come and go as he pleases, just bopping around the universe and returning to our screens every so often, and that is Baby Yoda.

A few things here to note. Yes, his name is not Baby Yoda. Does anyone care? Yes. Are we calling him Baby Yoda? Yes. Are people mad? They always are! So the only choice is to keep celebrating the little green alien and his mighty cup of herbal tea. Baby Yoda (real name Grogu) is making his return in The Mandalorian season three, which is set to premiere on March 1st, making 2023 the official Year Of Pedro Pascal Saving Innocent But Powerful Younglings From The Bad Guys. We can think of a shorter name later.

Of course, we are all collectively happy that our boy is back, though some people are confused since it was a key part of season two that we Mando and Grogu have their teary goodbye. It is explained in an episode of The Book Of Boba Fett, but you know…not a lot of people saw that. But he’s just so cute, that we can overlook that and celebrate the return of our dear friend Grogu.

We've entrusted the safety of both Ellie AND Baby Yoda to this man, and I've never felt better about that.#TheLastOfUs #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/gdit8WC26k — Conor Sheeran (@conor__sheeran) January 17, 2023

on the one hand I do want another season of The Mandalorian on the other hand they MUST cancel this show before baby yoda hits puberty, I cannot see this, indeed nobody should — Kat Rosenfield (@katrosenfield) January 17, 2023

Me when I see Baby Yoda in the new #TheMandalorian trailer pic.twitter.com/s9rt71mzV7 — Garrett Heck (@Garrett_Heck) January 17, 2023

he’s now a hovering force turret https://t.co/Wsk7F8dDDj — ur mader swag (@clubcasket) January 17, 2023

I like the Sad dad mushroom zombie show and am looking forward to the return of sad foster dad baby yoda show. We are living in the era of peak Pedro — 🌭Jimmyfranks🌭 (@_jimmyfranks) January 17, 2023

me when the last of us and the new season of the mandalorian overlap pic.twitter.com/PQFtkjNkbi — kelsey barnes (@kelseyjbarnes) January 17, 2023

the reaction of star wars fans who skipped ‘the book of boba fett’ and just jumped into #TheMandalorian season 3: pic.twitter.com/fMIKuGAJRO — Beep (@thebeepthemeep) January 17, 2023

no stop checking in on me i AM NOT OKAY MY HEART IS FULL OF MANDO AND GROGU https://t.co/3KghSTNlW1 — sincerely, ivy marie. ✨ (@sincerelyivy) January 17, 2023

look at the way grogu looks up at din after cuddling into him. i can’t wait for these two to break my heart again #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/zHXSp55Mwq — din djarin archives (@djarinarchives) January 17, 2023

star wars fans who didn't see the book of boba fett seeing baby yoda return for season 3 of the mandalorian: pic.twitter.com/ECc5tMQOTC — JRR Jokien 🗡️🏹🪓 (@joshcarlosjosh) January 17, 2023

The Mandalorian (and Baby Yoda) return to Disney+ on March 1.