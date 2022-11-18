If you would like to see the baby, now you can.

The Mandalorian‘s Din Djarin and Grogu — or as everyone but Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni calls them, Mando and Baby Yoda — have been added to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland. The pair made their debut appearance at the west coast theme park today in a a post-Life Day miracle, and based on the videos floating around Twitter, they’re already Batuu’s third most popular attraction. (In case you were wondering, number one is Rise of the Resistance, followed by the Ronto Wrap at number two.)

Their appearances will only happen in Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland in California. While Galaxy’s Edge also exists in Florida at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney has not announced any plans for the duo to meet on the east coast. Jon Favreau — who serves as creator, director, executive producer, and writer of The Mandalorian on Disney+ — first announced the characters were being developed for the park during D23 Expo earlier this year.

Now when are we going to get a Stellan Skarsgård walk around character?

The Mandalorian season three is expected to premiere in 2023, followed by a bunch of other Star Wars movies and TV shows… eventually.

