The Emmys don’t have a great track record in many categories (justice for Rhea Seehorn), but credit where credit is due, the voters get it right more often than not when it comes to Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. The last eight winners: The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, Big Little Lies, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Chernobyl, Watchmen, The Queen’s Gambit, The White Lotus, and most recently, Beef.
But creator Lee Sung Jin never imagined the rapturously-received Netflix and A24 dark comedy, which followed two strangers played by Steven Yeun and Ali Wong whose lives converge following a road rage incident, as a limited series.
“I wanted it to have a conclusive feel just in case but there are a lot of ideas on my end to keep this story going,” he explained to Rolling Stone. “I have one really big general idea that I can’t really say yet, but I have three seasons mapped out in my head currently.” Will Beef bring back Yeun and Wong in season 2 (which would make it ineligible as a Limited Series)? Or will there be an entirely new cast?
Here’s everything we know about Beef season 2.
Plot
A day after winning Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series at the 2024 Emmys, Beef creator Lee Sung Jin was asked by The Hollywood Reporter about a potential second season and whether Danny and Amy, the characters played by Yeun and Wong, could return.
“For season 2, it’s hard to even imagine whether it’s the same universe until we really start to excavate and see what wants to rear its head. And then we’ll chase it, and if that includes the same universe or some fun little callback, great, but that would be ornamental to all of it. I really need to look into the abyss and see what’s staring back first,” he answered.
Lee also teased to Collider that season 2 will be “fulfilling, boundary-pushing, and truthful,” although he offered no specific details.
The closest we’ve come to an actual plot is a report from Deadline that “the storyline this time will revolve around two feuding couples.” As for the actors who might play the couples…
Cast
Beef isn’t set in an exotic location, but it’s still a coveted opportunity for an actor to star in a hit show that won a bunch of Emmys (including trophies for both leads). Along those lines, Beef is courting some big names in season 2.
Deadline originally reported that Charles Melton / Cailee Spaeny and Jake Gyllenhaal / Anne Hathaway were being eyed as the sparring couples, but with apologies to fans of Love & Other Drugs (all 12 of you), Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan are now being eyed for the Jake / Anne roles. Melton and Spaeny, who were both snubbed for Oscars for their performances in May December and Priscilla, respectively, are still expected to play the other couple.
Release Date
A 2025 premiere is likely, although not confirmed.
Trailer
Netflix hasn’t released a trailer (or anything) for season 2, so until then, please enjoy Steven Yeun’s acoustic cover of “Drive” by Incubus.