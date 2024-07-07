The Emmys don’t have a great track record in many categories (justice for Rhea Seehorn), but credit where credit is due, the voters get it right more often than not when it comes to Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. The last eight winners: The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, Big Little Lies, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Chernobyl, Watchmen, The Queen’s Gambit, The White Lotus, and most recently, Beef.

But creator Lee Sung Jin never imagined the rapturously-received Netflix and A24 dark comedy, which followed two strangers played by Steven Yeun and Ali Wong whose lives converge following a road rage incident, as a limited series.

“I wanted it to have a conclusive feel just in case but there are a lot of ideas on my end to keep this story going,” he explained to Rolling Stone. “I have one really big general idea that I can’t really say yet, but I have three seasons mapped out in my head currently.” Will Beef bring back Yeun and Wong in season 2 (which would make it ineligible as a Limited Series)? Or will there be an entirely new cast?

Here’s everything we know about Beef season 2.