The Emmys have made a lot of mistakes since the first ceremony aired 75 years ago. Remember when Modern Family won Outstanding Comedy Series five years in a row? That was weird. But in recent history, one of the most galling snubs is Better Call Saul star Rhea Seehorn only been nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series twice — and losing both times, including during tonight’s ceremony.

No offense to Jennifer Coolidge, who is thriving, but she already has an Emmy. And Seehorn gave an all-time great performance as Kim Wexler.

At least she’s the people’s champions.

rhea seehorn never won an emmy for playing kim wexler in better call saul 😐 pic.twitter.com/n7VJqD4Okw — Braddington (@bradwhipple) January 16, 2024

“Of course, the awards are not supposed to be everything. They’re not always a meritocracy. People who are great don’t always get them, or people you didn’t think were great do,” Seehorn told the AV Club in 2022 about her Emmy-less streak. “The snub thing is weird because who were you replacing if you were snubbed, right? There’s just a lot of great work out there. You do get hopeful.”

Better Call Saul has actually never won an Emmy. It has five more chances: Best Drama Series, Best Drama Actor for Bob Odenkirk, and Best Drama Writing for both Gordon Smith (“Point and Shoot”) and Peter Gould (“Saul Gone”). Stay tuned.