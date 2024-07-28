In just a couple of weeks, a new season of Bel-Air will be in our hands. Peacock is finally returning with a new season of The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air remake more than a year after its second season concluded. The show’s third season is focused on Will Smith’s first summer in Bel-Air and the many highs and lows that come with it. Additionally, we’ll also get to see more of Carlton, Hilary, Ashley, Mr. & Mrs. Banks, Jazzy, and others as the year’s warmest months only complicate things for everyone in the show. So, with the season three premiere date just around the corner, let’s get you up to speed with everything you need to know about the new season of Bel-Air.

Trailer Earlier this month, Peacock released the official trailer for Bel-Air season three. You can watch it below. Release Bel-Air season three will debut on August 15. The new season will launch with the three new episodes before returning to an episode-per-week release schedule for the remainder of the season. The August 15th season three premiere marks almost a year and a half since the season two finale was released. New episodes in Bel-Air season three will be released weekly on Thursdays at 3am EST/12 AM PST starting on August 15.

Cast You can expect all of the same cast members from season two of Bel-Air to return for the show’s third season. There will also be some new faces as revealed by Deadline. Vic Mensa (The Chi) will join to play Quentin while Alycia Pascual-Peña (Moxie, Saved By The Bell) will take on the role of Amira. Here’s the full cast list for season three and their roles. Main: Jabari Banks as Will Smith,

Olly Sholotan as Carlton Banks

Coco Jones as Hilary Banks

Adrian Holmes as Philip Banks

Cassandra Freeman as Vivian Banks

Akira Akbar as Ashley Banks

Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey Thompson

Simone Joy Jones as Lisa Wilkes

Jordan L. Jones as Jazz Recurring: April Parker Jones as Viola “Vy” Smith

SteVonté Hart as Tray Melbert

Tyler Barnhardt as Connor Satterfield

Joe Holt as Fred Wilkes

Charlie Hall as Tyler Laramy

Jazlyn Martin as Jackie

Vic Mensa as Quentin

Alycia Pascual-Peña as Amira

Marlon Wayans as Lou (Will’s father) Plot Season three of Bel-Air was detailed in a press released shared by Peacock. You can read it below. Season 3 is summer season of Bel-Air! No school. No uniforms. Just summer sizzle. Pools, beach parties, bonfires, fireworks, Juneteenth celebrations and lots of summer lovin’. Season 3 explores questions like, how do you prove yourself in a world that views you in limited ways? How do you reach beyond your comfort zone to create new opportunities for yourself? How does a family rebuild broken trust? Bel-Air has always been a show with a strong cultural point of view. In addition to our soapy teen and family stories, this season we’ll have a lot of great discussion on the gentrification happening in South LA and how so many people are capitalizing on the economy at the cost of the community. And this convo will become a backdrop through the season.

Bel-Air Season 3 Episode Schedule Season three of Bel-Air is expected to have ten episodes. If true, this is the expected tentative schedule viewers can expect for the new season: Episode 1: August 15

August 15 Episode 2: August 15

August 15 Episode 3: August 15

August 15 Episode 4: August 22

August 22 Episode 5: August 29

August 29 Episode 6: September 5

September 5 Episode 7: September 12

September 12 Episode 8: September 19

September 19 Episode 9: September 26

September 26 Episode 10: October 3 How To Watch Bel-Air Season 3 Bel-Air season 3 will share episodes on a weekly basis on Peacock starting on Thursday, August 15 at 3am EST/12am PST.