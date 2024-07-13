Now, this is a story all about how, Will Smith is extending his return to music. Last month, the Bad Boys: Ride Or Die star made his shocking return on stage at the BET Awards with the track “You Can Make It,” which featured Kirk Franklin.

Today (July 13), Smith keep things old-school during his set at La Velada del Año IV inside of Spain’s Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. Instead of performing his latest track, Smith treated the boxing fans to a mashup of The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air theme song and his 2005’s single “Switch.”

Although most new fans are more familiar with the series’ reboot, Bel Air, between 1990 and 1996, The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air dominated TV.

“Blessed are the ears of those who can hear Will Smith sing the intro to ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel Air’ live,” wrote one user (roughly translated to English).

“I love that he’s on stage again and just having fun. This is what legends deserve,” penned another.

Another pointed about how great of a selection Will Smith was, given the night was all about influencers hitting the ring.

“The ultimate influencer Will Smith was a good fit,” wrote one user.

Ironically, despite the record’s popularity, it wasn’t actually supposed to be released. In June 2022, during an interview WTOP, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Smith’s longtime friend, collaborator, and the song’s writer, made the confession.