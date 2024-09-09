Obviously, awards are supposed to be given out to the best and brightest in entertainment, but sometimes, a few deserving candidates can slip through the cracks. Awards don’t really matter, after all, at least until your favorite actor wins one. So it’s surprising that The Idol, a universally panned series that was not given a second season, managed to secure a Creative Arts Emmy, which is salt in the wound for shows that changed the course of television, like, for instance, Better Call Saul.

Over the weekend, The Idol was awarded an Emmy for Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming. The show was up against Hulu’s Only Murders In The Building, Apple TV’s Physical, and Apple TV’s Palm Royale. This is the award-winning choreography in question.

The Idol, starring Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd, was created by Euphoria‘s Sam Levinson and premiered last summer, only to be met with disastrous reviews. But, hey, they had some good dancing, and that’s something nobody can take away from them.

On the other hand, Better Call Saul was never given a proper choreographed sequence, if it had, it surely would have been nominated. But, despite 53 (!!!) nominations, the series was never granted an official Emmy. It’s actually an impressive stat that nobody has reached before. But it still hurts, and the fans were just given another reminder of how much Bob Odenkirk should have gotten a little gold statue.

One fan wrote, “The Idol having an Emmy and Better Call Saul having 0 is grounds to cancel the awards entirely” while another said, But Better Call Saul is on television for seven years and can’t win anything, what a f—ing joke.” Others posted sad gifs of Jimmy/Saul, while many seemed straight-up confused by the choice.

Meanwhile, the Anne Rice fans are still desperately hoping for a single nomination one of these days. There might not be another opportunity for Jimmy McGill, but maybe we can campaign for Bob Odenkirk to show up as a dancing vampire to secure a nom at some point.