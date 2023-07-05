HBO’s controversial new series The Idol came to an end this past Sunday. While the series has been panned by critics, Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, who created the show alongside Sam Levinson and Reza Fahim, stood by the series through its short, five-episode run.

Following its even more polarizing finale, The Weeknd took to Instagram to share a reflective post about the journey to the show.

“the finale,” read the post’s caption. “grateful to share this moment with you all as the season comes to an end. continue to push the vision no matter how bumpy the journey.”

In the photo carousel are pictures of The Weeknd as his character, the cult leader, Tedros — as well as Lily-Rose Depp, who plays pop star Jocelyn, Levinson, and much of the show’s cast.

And of course, The Idol‘s journey has certainly been bumpy, as he notes in the post’s caption. Back in March, the show was the subject of a scathing Rolling Stone exposé which brought to light the alleged toxic working conditions during the show’s production. It also received several negative reviews from critics during its premiere at Cannes Film Festival back in May.

At the time of writing, it has not yet been confirmed if HBO will bring The Idol back for a second season.

