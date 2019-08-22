AMC

Since February, Breaking Bad fans have known about the existence of creator Vince Gilligan and star Aaron Paul’s plans to film a movie for Netflix. Aside from these bits, though, little else is known about the project — including when it will go into production and, aside from a general release date of “sometime in 2020,” precisely when it will begin streaming. But if you believe Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk’s comments in a recent interview, Gilligan’s Breaking Bad movie may have already been filmed.

“I’ve heard so many different things about it, but I am excited about the Breaking Bad movie. I can’t wait to see it,” Odenkirk told The Hollywood Reporter in a snippet from a longer interview regarding his spin-off’s Emmy nominations and its upcoming fifth season. Instead of stopping then and there, however, he proceeded to suggest that the movie was already done with principal photography:

“I don’t know what people know and don’t know. I find it hard to believe you don’t know it was shot. They did it. You know what I mean? How is that a secret? But it is. They’ve done an amazing job of keeping it a secret.”

Apparently, they have, because this is news to us and pretty much everyone else who noticed Odenkirk’s comments a few days after the THR interview’s initial publication on Tuesday. And to think that, until this point, all we knew for a fact was that Paul and Bryan Cranston were re-teaming to release their own mezcal.

