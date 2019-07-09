AMC

The actors behind everyone’s favorite fictional drug dealing duo, Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston, have been teasing a mysterious project on social media over the last few weeks. If you read some of the chatter, we wouldn’t blame you for thinking the duo’s project would have something to do with the upcoming Breaking Bad movie coming to Netflix. But considering — spoiler alert for a show that ended six years ago — one of the bald-headed leads didn’t make it out of the series alive, the prospect of seeing Walter White and Jesse Pinkman share the screen again is almost non-existent.

Instead, it turns out that the duo is going back into the drug-slinging business — this time legally — with a special Mezcal that seems on-par with the high-quality blue crystal meth they were cooking as White and Pinkman.

Dubbed, Dos Hombres, the idea for the mezcal first came together over a sushi dinner between the two in New York some years back. “We had the time of our lives while shooting Breaking Bad and truly built a special bond. Knowing that we couldn’t share the screen for quite a while — our thoughts turned to a new project,” says Aaron Paul on an Instagram post unveiling the project,

“We sipped cocktails and thought about what it should be. The younger one looked at his drink and said, you know what we should do? We should do a really special Mezcal. The older one said, you mean the liquor with a worm at the bottom? Nah, that was just some bullshit gimmick, I mean real, artisanal Mezcal made by hand in Mexico…So, we started traveling to Oaxaca to see if we could find it, and we mean it had to be “it,” something so damn good even people who don’t think they like Mezcal will love it.”

Props to Paul and Cranston for sourcing their product legitimately and involving themselves first-hand in the curation and creation of their Mezcal. Also how great is that name? We’re glad they hinted at their past without doing something that overtly highlighted their involvement.

“We named it Dos Hombres – two guys on a quest,” Paul’s post reads. “It’s been a long and crazy journey and we couldn’t be happier to share this with you and the rest of the world.”

The label of Dos Hombres features two donkeys, a subtle and knowing touch that says “Yes, maybe we are just a couple of jackasses getting involved in a field we aren’t known for,” but we’re willing to give the pair the benefit of the doubt. Not only were their characters in Breaking Bad-obsessed with their craft, both actors have an amazing track record of quality work.

If you’re a die-hard fan or a mezcal lover, the Dos Hombres website is live and lets you know how to score a bottle.