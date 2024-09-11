As Bridgerton approaches its fourth season, our young high society members are growing up way too fast. Several of the eligible singles have been paired up, much to the delight of fans, but poor Benedict Bridgerton hasn’t been able to find his own love story, even after seeing all of his siblings have their own romance arc. But all of that is about to change for the lad.

Season four of Bridgerton is finally shaping up and Dune: Prophecy actress Yerin Ha has joined the cast as Sophie Baek, a new love interest for Benedict, who’s own romantic endeavors have caused various fan theories over the years.

According to Netflix, Baek has been forced to spend much of her life working as a maid for a demanding client. But she orchestrates her own Cinderella moment and disguises herself in order to attend Violet Bridgerton’s masquerade ball, where she meets the very desirable Benedict Bridgerton. What could possibly happen next?! You’ll have to wait. Here is the official longline for season four:

The fourth season of Bridgerton turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict (Luke Thompson). Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down — until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball.

Netflix shared a short teaser featuring Ha prepping for her role. “What drew me to Sophie was that she immediately has obstacles — something that she constantly has to overcome,” Ha told Tudum. “Whether it’s this battle around social status or trying to hide her feelings from Benedict.”

Season three of Bridgerton was released in two parts this year, with the most recent batch of episodes dropping at the end of June. Season four will consist of eight episodes, which are currently in production. No release date has been set.

(Via Tudum)