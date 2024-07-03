Bridgerton is one of Netflix‘s spiciest shows, and a whole lot of people think they can book a role by auditioning with an X-rated video.

“It’s every day… I get the most unbelievable videos, unsolicited,” casting director Kelly Valentine Henry said on a recent episode of the Should I Delete That podcast said, according to US Magazine. “It’s sex basically, it’s not actual sex but it’s quite punchy. It’s not nudie pictures, but not far off.”

Hendry, 47, added that her inbox is constantly “90 percent” full of emails from hopeful actors looking to join the hit period drama, which is renowned for airing some of TV’s steamiest sex scenes. Hendry [said] many of the aspiring actors who contact her are hoping to land the role of Sophie Beckett, the love interest of Benedict Bridgerton, played by Luke Thompson, as introduced in the acclaimed Bridgerton romance novels that inspire the TV series

This is like that episode of Arrested Development where Tobias sends gift bags full of glitter to Hollywood casting directors (“never hire Tobias Fünke”), except with photos and videos of dongs instead of glitter. Neither idea is great.

In other Bridgerton news, season 3 bumped Baby Reindeer out of Netflix’s most popular English language TV shows list. It’s now the only series with three seasons in the top 10, with season 1 at #4, season 2 at #9, and season 3 at #10. No wonder there’s many more seasons to come.

