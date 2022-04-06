Kim Kardashian is blissfully happy in her relationship with Pete Davidson, and she doesn’t care who knows it. In fact, like most things in the reality TV star’s life, she wants everyone to know just how great she is doing. So she’s telling the world in the most Kardashianesque (yes, it unfortunately deserves to be an adjective now) way possible: By sitting down for a one-on-one with Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts to talk all about her post-Kanye love life… in a primetime special.

Many of Kim’s family members want to get in on the action, too—because god forbid they miss out on an opportunity to talk to a camera. And the 41-year-old’s declarations of relationship euphoria have even been turned into a score-backed, Hollywood-style trailer (unfortunately, Hans Zimmer doesn’t seem to have been available for the gig).

As the thrice-married, self-described “relationship kind of girl” tells Roberts in a preview of the interview that plays like a B World War II romance-drama: “Obviously I wanna take my time, but I’m very happy and very content and it’s such a good feeling just to be at peace.”

Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021, whom she married in 2014. The couple shares four children, who Ye has insisted will “NEVER MEET” Davidson—though, according to BuzzFeed, it seems like that ship has sailed.

Just in case you’re not convinced when Kim tells you that she is “very happy and very content” being with the SNL star, her mom Kris Jenner says that “Pete’s great,” while sister Khloe confirms “he just makes her laugh. And she laughs all the time.”

Yep, sure does sound like ever-lasting love!

Roberts’s hour-long special titled, what else, The Kardashians, airs on ABC tonight at 8 p.m.

(Via Good Morning America)