Things are moving fast for Pete Davidson, who has been seen out and about with his girlfriend Kim Kardashian and even branded her name on his skin, which is totally normal behavior. Now, it seems like Davidson’s mom wants him to start a family with the mom of four.

On an Instagram post of the couple, a fan commented, “She will be pregnant with his child by the end of the year” to which Davidson’s mom replied “yayyyy!” It seems that the comment has since been deleted after fans flocked the post to be rude to her, as most fans do, or maybe Kris Jenner called up Davidson for some damage control. Neither Davidson nor Kardashian have commented, but the couple did go Instagram official a few weeks ago.

Davidson and his mom Amy seem to have a pretty solid relationship, as she is often posting pictures of her son working behind the scenes. She definitely seems to approve of his relationship with Kardashian, or at least she really wants to be a grandmother.

The two have only been dating a few months, but have remained inseparable. Kardashian insists she is having fun with the Saturday Night Live star, while her ex-husband Kanye West consistently bashes him in his new music videos. Despite this, the couple has been seen globe-trotting and making out all over the country, so maybe there will be kids in their future. Hopefully, he will stay off Instagram if that happens.