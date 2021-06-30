Cecily Strong clearly had a great time during the SNL season finale. It was the capper for a stressful year, which put the show’s 46th season in a number of unusual, even awkward positions. But they fought through it, and on the closer, Strong made sure to grace us with an all-timer rendition of her take on Fox News host Jeanine Pirro, whom she’s long depicted as a shouty, white-girl-drunk conspiracy theorist. (A bit of a stretch, of course.) It almost looked like Strong’s farewell to the character. Perhaps because, like colleague Pete Davidson, she’s not sure yet if she’s coming back for Season 47.

In an interview with ET Online, Strong — shilling for her forthcoming AppleTV+ comedy Schmigadoon!, in which she stars opposite Keegan-Michael Key — couldn’t help but be a little wishy-washy when asked if she’ll be back for more. “I’ll be thrilled if I go back, I’ll be thrilled if that was my last show,” she replid. “I feel good either way.”

She added that “things are a bit more up in the air and I’m OK with that.” (Davidson’s response when asked the same thing was almost verbatim: He, too, was “up in the air.”) She suggested that the pandemic had taught her to be open-minded. “My lesson from last year is sort of see what happens.”

Again, if her last hurrah on the show, where she’s resided since 2012, was flinging red wine at Colin Jost while dunking herself in a vat of the tasty beverage, then she went out with a bang. But if she’s also cool giving us still more Judge Jeanine, that would also be acceptable.

