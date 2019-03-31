Chris Rock Roasted Jussie Smollett At The NAACP Image Awards Despite Being Told Not To

03.31.19

Between President Trump’s insistence on getting involved and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s claiming the city is going to bill him, Jussie Smollett’s problems aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. The Empire actor has been under fire for weeks following allegations that he staged an apparently racist attack against himself. So it’s no surprise that the topic came up during Saturday’s 50th Annual NAACP Image Awards, which Smollett did not attend. Comedian Chris Rock, however, did, and he had plenty to say about the actor.

“They said no Jussie Smollett jokes,” Rock revealed when he first came to the stage to present an award. Even so, the apparent warning from the event’s organizations didn’t stop him. “I know! What a waste of light skin. Do you know what I could do with that light skin? That curly hair? My career would be out of here! F*cking running Hollywood. What the hell was he thinking? From now on, you’re ‘Jessie’ from now on. You don’t even get the ‘U’ no more. That ‘U’ was respect. You don’t get no respect from me.”

