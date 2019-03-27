Getty Image

Earlier Tuesday, Jussie Smollett was formally cleared of all criminal charges, nearly two months after he claimed to have been the victim of a vicious hate crime which he was later alleged to have falsified. The Empire actor, who always maintained his innocence, was jubilant about the news, but the prosecutor who dropped the charges is now saying this doesn’t mean he’s not guilty.

“I do not believe he’s innocent,” said First Assistant Cook County State’s Attorney Joseph Magats to Chicago media. When asked if the dropped charges vindicate or exonerate him, Magats replied to both with a hard, quickly retorted “no.” When asked if he thought Smollett was guilty, he said, “Yes.”