Although Alba did find time to recently bid farewell to “Brat Summer,” she clearly does not pause for long on work that invigorates her. Let’s dig into what we can expect from this series:

Action Alba is back. The former Dark Angel star rose to fame while kicking butt, and Jessica Alba recently showed that she’s still got it while starring in the machismo-free Trigger Warning on Netflix. Following that successful collaboration with the streamer , Alba will now tackle a different genre while starring in and executive producing Confessions On The 7:45, which will be adapted from the same-named Lisa Unger novel into a series by screenwriter and showrunner Charise Castro Smith.

Plot

Alba will surely bring a whole new audience to this film after Trigger Warning stood alongside Bridgerton at the top of Netflix’s most-watched weekend charts upon release. Not that Lisa Unger’s existing audience pales in comparison, though. She has penned over 20 crime-based thrillers with her Close Your Eyes And Count To 10 novel debuting in early 2025. We shall see how the reception to that book goes, but early reviews are promising, and back to our current subject, Confessions On The 7:45 fits the very definition of “difficult to put down” as a book that has been ripe for adaptation.

The psychological thriller will follow a working mom, Selena, who misses her usual train home and catches a later ride, where she has a somewhat unsettling conversation with a stranger. Dominoes soon begin to fall in Selena’s life, and Unger’s narrative reads liked the proverbial peeling back of layers on a rotten onion. According to the Netflix series description, “As [Selena’s] life unravels and betrayals are revealed, she questions whether we can ever truly know the people closest to us.”

So many mysteries are buried within this book that it makes sense for a series adaptation to be the chosen medium rather than a film, and via Deadline, Alba explained why this book hit her hard:

“I could not put this book down. The moment I read the line, ‘If you want to keep a secret you must first hide it from yourself. This book is about trying to bury secrets and the shame we carry until the truth exposes us. I can’t think of a more exciting person to partner with on this project. Charise is so ridiculously talented and truly gets every nuance under the skin of these characters and their web of lies.”

Cast

Alba will star in the series with further casting details to come.