Most Olympians live, breathe, and sleep their sport of choice. But occasionally they find time to do something, like appear in the background of one of the most famous TV scenes of all-time.

Irish swimmer Daniel Wiffin, who took home the gold in the 800-meter freestyle during the 2024 Summer Olympics, previously appeared as a background actor in an episode of HBO’s Game of Thrones. But not just any episode: he was in “The Rains of Castamere,” a.k.a. the Red Wedding. As he told the Olympics website back in 2022, “I didn’t really know about Game of Thrones when I was younger. My parents wouldn’t really let me watch it, but I guess my dad watched it all the time, and then my sister got a really good role in Game of Thrones – she was one of the Frey daughters.”

Specifically, Daniel’s sister Elizabeth Wiffen played Neyela Frey, one of evil Walder Frey’s many granddaughters who are offered to Robb Stark to be his wife. I bet that turns out well for everyone!

“So she came in and did her bit,” Daniel continued, “and then we came in for the Red Wedding, in the background – which was pretty cool.” You can (kind of) see him here. The next Olympian to run or swim or trampoline to the song “The Rains of Castamere” gets an automatic gold medal.

