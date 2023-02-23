This June is the 10th anniversary of “The Rains of Castamere,” better known as the Red Wedding episode of Game of Thrones. It feels longer than that — probably because the trauma it caused will last a lifetime. Some people are experiencing Walder Frey’s betrayal for the first time, however.

“Nothing convinced me to watch GOT yet but this might make me 😭 wth happened on that screen?” @xPlatinumShanel tweeted, along with a reaction video of a devastated TikTok user watching the Lannisters send their regards. This inspired others to share their Red Wedding memories.

Nothing convinced me to watch GOT yet but this might make me 😭 wth happened on that screen? pic.twitter.com/J8Ltk3Juz7 — 1|17 🥳🇯🇲 (@xPlatinumShanel) February 22, 2023

In an oral history of the episode, Michelle Fairley, who plays Catelyn Stark, described to EW what it was like filming the wedding scene. “The woman is just grief-stricken. But she doesn’t lose control,” she said. “She knows she’s dead — and in her mind she wants to be dead — and wants to get revenge as well. Because of the way it’s filmed, you felt incredibly static, which is just powerful — she stays rooted to her spot. Her grief has to be expressed in some shape and form, and that’s vocally and through her face.”

The real tragedy of the Red Wedding: that Fairley wasn’t nominated for an Emmy.