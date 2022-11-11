The Community movie may have been prophesized years ago, but it didn’t really come to life until very recently. Still, they did confirm it so they really can’t back out now!

The movie was announced via social media in September when the show’s cast — consisting of Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong — all posted about the occasion. Then showrunner Dan Harmon seemed to confirm that Donald Glover is going to return as well. Again, they can’t take it back after all this. It’s going to happen now.

In a new interview with GQ, Pudi shared a bit about how the whole thing came together, which was orchestrated by noted community college group project leader McHale. “Joel McHale started it, texted me. But it was truly so last minute. Everything is last minute,” Pudi explained before going into details about that fateful day when every core Community cast member tweeted out the announcement.

He continued, “I get a text from my agents saying, ‘It’s going to be announced tomorrow morning.’ Then I’m talking to Joel and we’re figuring it out, and he’s telling me what time he’s going to post,” he added. Remember when Twitter was used to announce good things? That was just a few weeks ago. Time flies when you’re on a sinking ship!

Even though the announcement rollout was quick and chaotic, Pudi says that the movie is something they had been working towards for a while. “But it was so exciting because this is something we’ve been talking about and waiting for and hoping that this would actually take place. And turns out the prophecy has come true.” It’s either that, or we are in a really bad timeline.

(Via AV Club)