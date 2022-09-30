Long ago, Community was the lesser-loved child of the NBC sitcom lineup. The Office, Parks and Rec, and 30 Rock all had their glory days with various NBC tie-ins and one-off reunions, but Community was often left out of the conversation. Which, to be fair, is a very Community thing to happen, so it kind of works! NBC effectively canceled the series in 2014, before a sixth and final season was ordered by Yahoo! Screen (remember that? Probably not.)

One of the long-running jokes from the series was that it would never fully be complete until there were “six seasons and a movie.” When the final episodes aired in 2015 on the abandoned Yahoo! Screen, it seemed like the prospect of a movie was long gone. While the cast and crew would often mention the show’s mantra and tease the potential movie, it seemed like nothing was really going to move forward. UNTIL NOW!

This morning, Peacock announced they would be reviving the series once more for a movie to finally fulfill the prophecy. Most of the original cast seems to be on board, including Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong. The very dedicated fan base finally came out of hibernation to express not only their excitement but also say that they knew the movie would happen all along and they never once doubted it!

oh my god they're actually doing it https://t.co/Q7fuMRa7mv — jarvis johnson (@jarvis) September 30, 2022

COMMUNITY TWT WAKE UP DANNY PUDI JUST POSTED #ANDAMOVIE IM GOING TO PASS OUT pic.twitter.com/npe5s84c6S — ZED 🛸#ANDAMOVIE (@sitcomabed) September 30, 2022

YOU SEE WE ARE FINALLY GETTING SIX SEASONS AND A MOVIE FROM COMMUNITY, A PROPHECY THAT STARTED IN SEASON 2 EPISODE 21, PARADIGMS OF HUMAN MEMORY!! AND THE POTENTIAL TO SEE TROY AGAIN IS RIGHT THERE! TROY AND ABED REUNITED!!! #sixseasonsandamovie #andamovie pic.twitter.com/AvA91ZCHRN — Beep | AND A MOVIE!!!! (@thebeepthemeep) September 30, 2022

Community movie finally ACTUALLY happening (on Peacock unfortunately but whatever) #andamovie pic.twitter.com/T52rJcldhT — Adv*t (@rebelmoonzs) September 30, 2022

.@CommunityTV fans are the best fans! I love how you all are celebrating what you alone made possible! #AndAMovie @peacock https://t.co/SD479oStsz — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) September 30, 2022

The Community movie currently has no release date, but maybe there is time to bring back Yahoo! Screen for another quick runaround!