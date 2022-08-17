Though the internet often creates a narrative about celebrities based on their social media use, sometimes the stan accounts can be right. In the case of Megan Fox, not posting images of her husband Machine Gun Kelly for a bit has led some to believe they may have broken up. But there appears to be nothing to this speculation: TMZ has reported the couple was spotted together grabbing lunch in Brentwood on Tuesday, August 16.

Since June, the Transformers actress had noticeably not included the “Rap Devil” artist in any of her Instagram posts, despite the couple once averaging one picture together per month. The breakup rumors gained even more life when Fox did not attend her husband’s hometown show in Cleveland. However, all now seems well.

In footage obtained from the show, Kelly explains he spoke to his wife before coming out and she said, “When you’re on stage, you’re where you love to be. Don’t think about anything. You don’t have to prove anything to anybody. They all came to see you, so give them the best f***ing performance of their life.”

While those could be the words of a supportive ex-turned-friend, that clearly is not the case here. Evidently the speech had MGK so excited that he bloodied his face earlier in the show. Through the rumors, blood sharing, or bloodshed, love still wins.

Check out the clip of Machine Gun Kelly’s Cleveland show above.