Pop-punk revivalist Machine Gun Kelly recently released his newest album Mainstream Sellout in April, and now he’s already back with more music. After collaborating with artists like Blackbear, Lil Wayne, and more, he teamed up with the 17-year-old rising hyperpop star Glaive, who dropped extra songs from his All Dogs Go To Heaven EP earlier this year, for this new invigorating track “More Than Life.”

The song retains the edge of Kelly’s previous material and brings in Glaive’s eccentric taste, with urgent lyrics at the forefront: “I don’t want to die / I need you I need you more than life,” they spit.

Who knows how many rock-tinged songs Kelly has left; in a recent interview, he said he would be pivoting back to rap. “I’m going to make a rap album for myself, for no other reason, no point to prove, no chip on my shoulder,” he said. “If I keep doing things to prove things to people, I’m going to one: drive myself crazy, and two: not make a good product. I made Tickets and Mainstream Sellout because I wanted to make them. I need to now also make people miss that sound.”

Watch the video for “More Than Life” above.