In June, after putting on a huge sold-out concert at Madison Square Garden, Machine Gun Kelly played an after-show at New York’s Catch Steak, where he smashed a glass on his face and ended up pretty bloody. Now, MGK has yet again ended up with a bleeding face at a concert.

In a video, taken backstage at an August 13 performance at Cleveland’s FirstEnergy Stadium, shared last night, Kelly is bleeding heavily from his nose. On the Instagram Story, he laughs and says, “Oh my god, Cleveland. That was f*cking insane.” In a follow-up clip, Kelly’s face has been cleaned up but the nose wound remains. The video, of him at a quiet FirstEnergy Stadium, is captioned, “They didn’t tell you I went back to the stadium at 5am and tried to sleep in the middle of the field LMAO.”

According to a Grammy.com report, Kelly’s injury happened the same way as the previous one: He smashed a glass against his head. Late in the show, Kelly was apparently being told in his earpiece he was getting fined $70,000 for every 10 minutes the show ran long. He then drank wine from a glass and said, “You know what I say about that? We aren’t stopping this concert yet. I’m rich, b*tch.”

He then smashed the glass on his head and continued, “Should we stop the show or spend the $70,000?” The crowd then chanted, “MGK.”

Kelly put on quite the spectacle overall for the hometown show, as he also zip-lined across the stadium.