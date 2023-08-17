On September 1, Power Book IV: Force will return to STARZ for its second season . The series is the third spin-off in the Power Universe following Power Book II: Ghost and Power Book III: Raising Kanan , and it presents Tommy Egan at the center of it. The events in Power Book IV: Force take place in Chicago after Tommy stops there temporarily en route to his original destination of California. Soon enough, Tommy finds himself in the middle of the city’s drug game with new partners and a goal of taking over the throne — regardless of who is in his way.

Do You Have To Watch Power Before Power Book IV: Force?

With the Power Universe set to begin a new season with the return of Power Book IV: Force next month, you may decide to pick this as a starting point if you have yet to indulge in the Power Universe. This wouldn’t be a bad decision as the spin-offs — Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and Power Book IV: Force — are not connected to each. With that, you don’t have to watch one to understand the others. However, this isn’t the case with the original series Power.

Power is where we originally meet Tommy Egan who was a longtime business partner and friend of that show’s main character, James “Ghost” St. Patrick. It’s through this show’s six seasons that fans of the Power Universe understood the overall character that is Tommy. So without watching Power before Power Book IV: Force, there will be some context missing about Tommy Egan. You won’t fully understand why he moved from New York to Chicago, the origins of his relationship with Liliana and his mother, his up-and-down relationship with Ghost, the significance of his car, and so much more. Power Book IV: Force is watchable without this context, but it makes it so much more enjoyable with it.

‘Power Book IV: Force’ returns on September 1 on STARZ.