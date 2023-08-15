In a little over two weeks, Power Book IV: Force will make its return to STARZ for season two. It comes a little over a year after the series’ inaugural season that, like all finales in the Power Universe, concluded with a shocking ending. (SPOILER INCOMING:) Liliana was killed during a shootout between her and Tommy and the Flynn family. Walter successfully orchestrated and framed Tommy for the shootings of Vic and Gloria which the latter died from. In season two, Tommy looks to avenge Liliana and Gloria’s deaths and he’s more motivated than ever to take over Chicago’s drug game. So ahead of the new season, let’s take a moment to go over everything to know for Power Book IV: Force season two.

Release Date Season two of Power Book IV: Force will premiere on STARZ on Friday, September 1. New episodes will be available to watch on Fridays at midnight on the STARZ app. The weekly new episodes will also air on the STARZ channel at 8 PM EST/PST. Cast The cast for season two of Power Book IV: Force includes the following main cast members: Joseph Sikora as Tommy Egan, Isaac Keys as David “Diamond” Sampson, Tommy Flanagan as Walter Flynn, Lili Simmons as Claudia “Claud” Flynn, Shane Harper as Victor “Vic” Flynn, Kris D. Lofton as Jenard Sampson, Anthony Fleming as JP Gibbs, Lucien Cambric as Darnell “D-Mac” McDowell, Blythe Howard as Adrienne, Monique Gabriela Curnen as Detective Blanca Rodriguez, and Patricia Kalember as Kate Egan. New additions to the cast this season include Adrienne Walker as Shanti “Showstopper” Page and Carmela Zumbado as Mireya Garcia.

Plot Here is the official logline for season two of Power Book IV: Force: Tommy Egan is on a mission to avenge the death of Liliana, and with the Flynn organization weakened, he’s more determined than ever to take over the Chicago drug world. But with CBI split down the middle, Tommy and Diamond first must maintain their edge over Jenard. As their factions feud in the streets, Tommy capitalizes on another rivalry between the Serbs and Miguel Garcia, the most formidable drug lord in Chicago. After setting off a chain reaction of violence in pursuit of his ambition, Tommy must race to stay ahead of the men who are coming for what’s theirs, a federal task force that’s closing ranks, and a sadistic supplier with a direct line to the Cartel. All the while torn by the promise of a second chance with his blood family, Tommy must decide what he is willing to sacrifice to finally ascend the throne of a kingpin. Trailer Here is the official trailer for Power Book IV: Force season two: