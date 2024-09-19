Does ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Have A Season 5 Premiere Date Yet?

Traditionally speaking, currently running Law & Order series tend to premiere on the same night. This season happens to be different. Both the flagship series and Law & Order: SVU are returning on October 3 without Organized Crime in tow.
Do not worry, however. The Christopher Meloni-starring undercover adventure has not been cancelled, although that renewal came slow with NBCUniversal eventually revealing that the show would continue exclusively on Peacock (for streaming) for the fifth season. This late-date renewal also put production behind the other series, but also, this spin off doesn’t have to worry about adhering to a team-approach timetable for return.
Although this could be a bummer for Meloni lovers, this also sounds promising because, hey, Organized Crime might now be a way to bridge gaps in between seasons when SVU and the main series go on hiatus. Also, Meloni has been writing part of the fifth season, and we want to make sure that he does right by Elliot Stabler, and if that takes more time, so be it.
Does Law & Order: Organized Crime Have A Season 5 Premiere Date?
Jokes aside, Organized Crime does not have a publicized return date yet. The latest word from Deadline on the spin off is that casting is still somewhat underway for new characters, so it does sound probable that this show will not return until the other two current Law & Order shows go on hiatus. In other words, bet on late Spring or early Summer 2025. If you are impatient for Meloni, however, the first four seasons are on Peacock for the taking.