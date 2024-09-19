Does ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Have A Season 5 Premiere Date Yet?

Traditionally speaking, currently running Law & Order series tend to premiere on the same night. This season happens to be different. Both the flagship series and Law & Order: SVU are returning on October 3 without Organized Crime in tow.

Do not worry, however. The Christopher Meloni-starring undercover adventure has not been cancelled, although that renewal came slow with NBCUniversal eventually revealing that the show would continue exclusively on Peacock (for streaming) for the fifth season. This late-date renewal also put production behind the other series, but also, this spin off doesn’t have to worry about adhering to a team-approach timetable for return.

Although this could be a bummer for Meloni lovers, this also sounds promising because, hey, Organized Crime might now be a way to bridge gaps in between seasons when SVU and the main series go on hiatus. Also, Meloni has been writing part of the fifth season, and we want to make sure that he does right by Elliot Stabler, and if that takes more time, so be it.