The Boys‘ showrunner Eric Kripke might be living the dream, but oh, what a complicated dream he is weaving. Kripke has been cranking away at bringing his final vision (i.e., the superhero-skewering satire’s fifth season) for Garth Ennis’ comic book creations to life while also dancing around the backdrop of reality. And as everybody is aware, reality is chaos right now and not exactly moving toward a calmer place, nearly a year after the most recent season finale had to change its title because, you know, reasons.
The fifth season promises to be bring Homelander’s angst back to the forefront, and ideally, Antony Starr’s chief narcissist will implode after everybody else has had their vengeance. Whatever happens will pave the way for the Vought Rising prequel series featuring Stormfront and Soldier Boy, but yeah, we really want to know more about the main attraction right now.
Does The Boys Season 5 Have A Release Date?
No specific date exists yet. However, the final season will arrive sometime in 2026 with Gen V‘s second season set for 2025, also with no precise date revealed yet by Amazon.
Kripke recently revealed on social media that progress is being made, not only for The Boys but also the prequel. “Season 5 halfway through shooting,” he wrote on X/Twitter. “#VoughtRising writers room writing brilliant scripts & new super suits being designed. It’s all happening.”
Additionally, Antony Starr (who is promoting Amazon MGM’s G20 movie) revealed to Collider how he is ready to put Homie’s suit away for good: “It’s strange because as much as I love the show, I don’t like seeing things outstay their welcome, so I’m kind of glad we’re finishing at five, and that’s it. I love the show and the characters, so it’s a bittersweet moment.”
Homelander’s gonna drown in a giant vat of milk, right? Fingers crossed.