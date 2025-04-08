The Boys‘ showrunner Eric Kripke might be living the dream, but oh, what a complicated dream he is weaving. Kripke has been cranking away at bringing his final vision (i.e., the superhero-skewering satire’s fifth season) for Garth Ennis’ comic book creations to life while also dancing around the backdrop of reality. And as everybody is aware, reality is chaos right now and not exactly moving toward a calmer place, nearly a year after the most recent season finale had to change its title because, you know, reasons.

The fifth season promises to be bring Homelander’s angst back to the forefront, and ideally, Antony Starr’s chief narcissist will implode after everybody else has had their vengeance. Whatever happens will pave the way for the Vought Rising prequel series featuring Stormfront and Soldier Boy, but yeah, we really want to know more about the main attraction right now.