Maybe time has gotten away from you, or maybe you just don’t care, but it’s been about 10 months since The Slap debacle of 2022. Yeah, we thought that we had all moved on. The summer came and went, new memes lived and died, and we thought that finally this whole thing would be put behind us. That is until Award Season 2023 began.

The Golden Globes took place last night, and after all that has gone down with that award show, the calm thing to do would be to not mention The Slap at all and keep everyone on their best behavior. But when you put a bunch of famous (and rich) people in a room, it’s pretty hard to control the situation.

We had some great moments: Jennifer Coolidge and Quinta Brunson secured their legendary status by just being themselves, meanwhile Mike White was bawling like a toddler at all of the wins (as he should be). And, yes, host Jerrod Carmichael made a short reference to Will Smith, but the real joke of the night was told by Eddie Murphy.

Murphy was accepting the Cecil B. DeMille award when he was giving some important life advice to the next generation. “It’s very simple, just do these three things: pay your taxes, mind your business and keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out of your f*cking mouth!” Honestly, it could have been worse.

Of course, Twitter had some thoughts about the comment, with some saying it was a stale punchline, while others were happy that Murphy was the one to get the last laugh.

Eddie Murphy just told the last great Will Smith Oscars joke. Let there be no more. #GoldenGlobes — Kyle Means (@meansmatters) January 11, 2023

Eddie Murphy would be the only person to make a Will Smith joke that was actually funny LOL #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Qdaeod8a4M — Sylvia (@SylviaObell) January 11, 2023

Eddie Murphy: pay your taxes, mind your business, and keep Will Smith's wifes name out your f*ckin mouth! Me: pic.twitter.com/dJ71Yw59DT — Big Girl Slay 💋 (@Biggirlslay) January 11, 2023

The *entire* speech was a set up for what – in the context of the elephant in the room this award season – just has to be a top 5 Eddie Murphy joke of all time https://t.co/9jR2tvRQjT — Nathan Hubbard (@NathanCHubbard) January 11, 2023

the only valid celebrity take on the slap https://t.co/YbYhXb73VA — Off Colour (@OffColourOrg) January 11, 2023

While Murphy’s joke was pretty mild, many decided that it should have been left in 2022.

Can we put a moratorium on Will Smith jokes, please? — Yesha (@YeshaCallahan) January 11, 2023

a will smith joke in 2023… pic.twitter.com/9tjhAM9aHH — ♡ (@tragedygrls) January 11, 2023

first will smith joke of the award season pic.twitter.com/Amv2DLz7hg — wiLL (@willfulchaos) January 11, 2023

another will smith joke pic.twitter.com/PtZnUV0rRM — nick (@nickfIicks) January 11, 2023

Let’s just hope that the Oscars pay attention to what the people actually care about: more Michelle Yeoh!