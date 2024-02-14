Abbott Elementary Season 3 Quinta Brunson
‘Abbott Elementary’ Star Quinta Brunson Explains How Her School Teacher Mom Inspired One Of The Sweetest Moments Of Season 3

As Abbott Elementary unfolds its Season 3 run, creator Quinta Brunson opened up about how an upcoming scene from the show was inspired by her mom, who was a real life teacher.

“You’ll see one of them this year, a big moment this season that amazed me about my mom,” Brunson recently told PEOPLE. “And it was her ability to go the extra mile for a kid, take them in.”

According to Brunson, it was a moment from her childhood that puzzled her at the time, but she’s since come to appreciate why it happened and that it spoke to the type of a person her mom truly was:

“I remember one time a kid being in the house and I was like, ‘Why is this kid here?’ And my mom could not put her teacher heart aside to not give someone a home for a night that needed a home.”

“She wasn’t supposed to, but it’s not something she could really turn a blind eye to,” she added.

Abbott Elementary has been a huge hit with viewers and actual teachers, who have reached out to Brunson over the past few years.

“It’s amazing to meet them because it feels affirming that the work I’m doing is … getting my heart and soul out there,” Brunson said. “And I just try to have conversations with people and just remind both of us that we are just still people. I know I make this show and it’s touched a lot of people, but we are just still human beings.”

Abbott Elementary airs Wednesday nights on ABC with episodes available for streaming the next day on Hulu.

(Via PEOPLE)

