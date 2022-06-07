kardashians
Caitlyn Jenner’s Mom Called ‘That Kardashians Show’ The Most ‘Senseless Thing’ That She’s Ever Watched

Keeping up with the Kardashians isn’t as easy as the title of the show would have you believe. Some recent developments in Kardashian Land include: Kendall Jenner not knowing how to cut a dang cucumber with a knife; Kim Kardashian confirming the BDE rumors about her boyfriend Pete Davidson; and Caitlyn Jenner not being invited to Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. The family matriarch was also “shocked” to be “explicitly excluded” from Hulu’s The Kardashians.

You know, normal family stuff.

Jenner’s 96-year-old mom, Esther Jenner, recently spoke to The Sun about her daughter not appearing in The Kardashians. “I don’t know if [Caitlyn] even cares. It’s something we haven’t even discussed. I think that Kardashian show is the most senseless thing I have ever watched,” she said. “But my two granddaughters, Kendall and Kylie, created it and I love them dearly… They’re my blood. And my four step-grandchildren – Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, and Robert – feel like they’re mine, too.”

Esther also told The Sun that “we have a very, very dangerous Democratic party in power now,” and that she wants Caitlyn, who ran for governor of California as a Republican, to “get a concealed permit because I think [she] should carry a gun.” Hmm, probably should have stopped after “that Kardashian show is the most senseless thing I have ever watched.” It’s a statement that has bipartisan support.

