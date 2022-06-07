Keeping up with the Kardashians isn’t as easy as the title of the show would have you believe. Some recent developments in Kardashian Land include: Kendall Jenner not knowing how to cut a dang cucumber with a knife; Kim Kardashian confirming the BDE rumors about her boyfriend Pete Davidson; and Caitlyn Jenner not being invited to Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. The family matriarch was also “shocked” to be “explicitly excluded” from Hulu’s The Kardashians.

You know, normal family stuff.

Jenner’s 96-year-old mom, Esther Jenner, recently spoke to The Sun about her daughter not appearing in The Kardashians. “I don’t know if [Caitlyn] even cares. It’s something we haven’t even discussed. I think that Kardashian show is the most senseless thing I have ever watched,” she said. “But my two granddaughters, Kendall and Kylie, created it and I love them dearly… They’re my blood. And my four step-grandchildren – Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, and Robert – feel like they’re mine, too.”

Esther also told The Sun that “we have a very, very dangerous Democratic party in power now,” and that she wants Caitlyn, who ran for governor of California as a Republican, to “get a concealed permit because I think [she] should carry a gun.” Hmm, probably should have stopped after “that Kardashian show is the most senseless thing I have ever watched.” It’s a statement that has bipartisan support.

