Kim Kardashian isn’t afraid of going after what she wants. And what she apparently wanted following the breakup of her nearly decade-long relationship with Kanye West was a ginormous penis to get her over her heartbreak. Enter: Pete Davidson.

As E! News reports, in the newest episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kim admits that it was she who pursued Davidson—and that the rumors of his oversized organ were definitely at the forefront of her mind. While the soon-to-be couple first met in October 2021, when Kardashian hosted SNL, she says that Davidson basically blew her off. (Which might be part of his seduction routine—be careful out there, ladies.) According to Kim:

I did SNL and then when we kissed in-scene, it was just a vibe. I was like ‘Oh sh*t maybe I’ve been … maybe I just need to try something different.’ But Pete does not come to my after-party. Everyone was at my after-party. He does not give me the time of day. A few days later, I called the producer at SNL and I was like “Hey do you have Pete’s number?’ They were like ‘Yeah’ and I text him. I wasn’t even thinking like ‘Oh my god I’m gonna be in a relationship with him.’ I was just thinking… I heard about this BDE. I need to get out there… I was just basically DTF.

And F they did. (We know this because Kim says she’s having the “best sex” of her life right now.) What a cute story this will make for their grandkids.

(Via E! News)