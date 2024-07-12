The Euphoria cast is very busy. Zendaya starred in two of 2024’s best movies, hopefully with Dune Messiah on the horizon; Sydney Sweeney is everywhere; Hunter Schafer is going Cuckoo mode; Colman Domingo was nominated for an Oscar; and Jacob Elordi is traveling the globe looking for shoes that actually fit him (he’s very tall, you see). But somehow, they’ll find time in their packed schedules for another season of HBO‘s high school-set (for now) drama.

Euphoria season 3 will begin filming in January 2025 with all of the principal cast set to return.

“I am thrilled that we are ready to begin production on Euphoria in January,” said Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO programming and head of HBO drama series and films, in a statement. “We could not be happier with our creative partnership with Sam and this incredible cast. We look forward to bringing this new season of Euphoria to life for the fans.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “HBO hasn’t set an airdate, but it’s unlikely that Euphoria would be ready to go before late next year, which would mean a gap of up to four years between seasons.”

But even if Euphoria isn’t back until 2026, HBO isn’t exactly lacking for 2025 shows: The Last of Us, The White Lotus, The Righteous Gemstones, Game of Thrones spin-off A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, and It prequel Welcome to Derry are all expected to return or premiere next year.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)