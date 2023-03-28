Most TV shows that lasted a single season aren’t remembered fondly, or remembered at all. But not every TV show is Freaks and Geeks.

The Paul Feig series is an all-time classic that launched the careers of its young cast, including Seth Rogen, James Franco, Linda Cardellini, Jason Segel, and Busy Philipps, as well as John Francis Daley, Samm Levine, and Martin Starr. Those last three, the titular “geeks,” recently reunited to promote Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which Francis Daley co-wrote and directed. It’s the Carlos the Dwarf reference that got me.

You can watch the video below.

“I first discovered it as a teenager on Freaks and Geeks. My character was supposed to be a big fan of it. So we played a quick campaign with the cast,” Francis Daley told Uproxx about his introduction to Dungeons and Dragons. “It was my favorite episode, not because of the Dungeons & Dragons component, but because we got to see Jason Segel do a disco dance. Then I picked it back up as an adult about two years before we started on this movie.”

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant, comes out on March 31.