The season 2 finale of Euphoria, a.k.a. the most recent episode, aired in February 2022. Since then, much of the show’s cast has become big-deal movie stars, including Sydney Sweeney. She’s starred in romantic-comedy box office hit Anyone But You, indie horror Immaculate, and, uh, Madame Web, but don’t hold that against her. But despite her busy schedule, Sweeney is excited to return to Euphoria for season 3, and she’s ready for things to get “crazy.”

In an interview with People, Sweeney called her character Cassie “definitely one of the most special characters for me and I love my Euphoria family, so I look forward to it. I love crazy Cassie, so the crazier, the better for me.” As for season 3, the actress admitted that “honestly, I don’t know anything about it,” but she previously teased a time jump between seasons. “It’s going to be very, very wild,” she told Who What Wear. “I actually like it because there’s so much room for growth for both me as a person and also Cassie as a character.”

Everyone assumes the time jump will put the Euphoria cast in the future, but maybe they’ll travel to the past. It’s what another teen drama starring adults as high schoolers — Riverdale — would do. And did!

Euphoria is expected to return to HBO in 2025 with most of the cast returning, including Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie, Storm Reid, and Sweeney.

(Via People)