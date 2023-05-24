Are you ready for sci-fi soap-opera madness, monster hunting, and technological nightmares? Then Netflix might be your favorite streaming service in the month of June. This signals the beginning of the end for Flight 828 and a forward-looking goodbye for the old Geralt of Rivia, along with an anthologized round of Charlie Brooker’s dystopian series that never seems to get old, no matter how many times humanity lives it in real life. As well, Chris Hemsworth and Sarah Snook have new movies on the way that will both thrill and chill you.

The library gets some marvelous additions, too, including almost all of Suits, so that Prince Harry can be disturbed by watching Meghan Markle’s old love scenes. Additionally, several Spider-Man flicks make their way to the streaming service along with some critically acclaimed pictures like Dunkirk and not-so-stellar films like the old Dune, in case you need to suffer a bit. Oh, and this will be the last month that you can watch Chappelle’s Show on Netflix, so go watch “Prince” play some basketball one more time.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in June.

Manifest: Season 4 Part II (Netflix series streaming on 6/2)

Sci-fi soap opera fans, this batch of episodes has been a long time coming. Be prepared for a climatic, certainly messy final landing for Flight 828 a few years after NBC cancelled the show at the height of its streaming popularity. The twist, of course, would be this: creator Jeff Rake’s original six-season vision turned into four seasons, which means that he’s got a whole lot of loose ends to tie up with the final episodes. Will anyone ever expect this show to make much sense while explaining why five years passed in the blink of an eye for passengers while the world went on living while they were supposedly missing? Cue cult drama, water spurting everywhere, shadowy dark forces that were sometimes laughable, and those Death Dates. At least we will see some Ghost Zeke before all is said and done.

The Witcher: Season 3 Vol. 1 (Netflix series streaming on 6/29)

This will be the first half of the last hurrah for Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia, and then Liam Hemsworth will pick up the potions and swords while hopefully still capturing the fancy of one Bard, the banger-filled Jaskier. Speaking of which, he finally starts wearing eyeliner this season, and yes, that matters. The Netflix franchise has already tweaked Andrzej Sapkowski books and the video games enough over the years already, so some fan service for Jaskier devotees is not uncalled for by any stretch.

Run Rabbit Run: (Netflix film streaming on 6/28)

Succession fans will undoubtedly miss their show in June, but the good news is that Sarah Snook stars in this psychological thriller, so you can still sort-of get a Shiv fix. In this film, she plays a single mother whose daughter is convinced that she led a previous life that is tied to ultra-painful generational trauma. Alright, so this is nothing like the HBO show, but nonetheless, any Sarah Snook project is worth the price of admission or more.

Extraction 2: (Netflix film streaming on 6/16)

Chris Hemsworth scored a home run with this actioner, but can he do it again? I have a feeling that he can because Tyler Rake lives to, as they say in James Bond’s world, die another day. He’s now tasked with saving a ruthless gangster’s family, and the Russo Brothers are onboard for producing with Joe in the writer’s seat.

Black Mirror: Season 6 (Netflix series streaming TBA)

Four years after Charlie Brooker’s brainchild gave us the endless permutations of Bandersnatch, a full season will soon arrive because we simply don’t have enough technologically-fueled existential crises in our own world right now. At the very least, this series always happens to feel prescient, but fortunately, each season has managed to contain standout episodes. This year, we’ll see appearances from Salma Hayek, Aaron Paul, Rory Culkin, Zazie Beetz, Annie Murphy, Josh Hartnett, Michael Cera, Paapa Essiedu, Rob Delaney, and many more. Get ready to feel anxious for them.

Avail. 6/1

THE DAYS

A Beautiful Life

LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising

The Angry Birds Movie

The Breakfast Club

Bruce Almighty

The Choice

Dear John

Death at a Funeral

Dune (1984)

End of Days

Forever My Girl

Funny People

Groundhog Day

Hook

How High

The Italian Job

Jarhead

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius

Kicking & Screaming

The Kingdom

Magic Mike

Mean Girls

The Mick: Seasons 1-2

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Muster Dogs

Nanny McPhee

Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang

The Ring

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Stuart Little

Stuart Little 2

Surf’s Up

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

To Leslie

We’re the Millers

AAvail. 6/2

Manifest: Season 4 Part 2

Missed Connections

Rich in Love 2

Scoop

Valeria: Season 3

Avail. 6/5

Barracuda Queens

Ben 10: Seasons 1-4

Living

Avail. 6/6

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 4

Avail. 6/7

Arnold

Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 3

Avail. 6/8

Never Have I Ever: Season 4

Tour de France: Unchained

Avail. 6/9

A Lot Like Love

Bloodhounds

Human Resources: Season 2

The Playing Card Killer

Tex Mex Motors

This World Can’t Tear Me Down

The Wonder Weeks

You Do You

Avail. 6/12

Dunkirk

Tom and Jerry Tales: Seasons 1-2

Avail. 6/13

Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

Avail. 6/14

Forged in Fire: Season 8

Married at First Sight: Season 13

Our Planet II

The Surrogacy

Avail. 6/15

Cold Case Files: Season 2

Avail. 6/16

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King

Extraction 2

Avail. 6/17

Grey’s Anatomy Season 19

King the Land

See You in My 19th Life

Suits: Seasons 1-8

Avail. 6/19

My Little Pony: The Movie

Not Quite Narwhal

Take Care of Maya

Avail. 6/20

85 South: Ghetto Legend

Avail. 6/21

Break Point: Part 2

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 2

Avail. 6/22

Devil’s Advocate

Glamorous

Let’s Get Divorced

Skull Island

Sleeping Dog

Avail. 6/23

Catching Killers: Season 3

iNumber Number: Jozi Gold

King of Clones

Make Me Believe

On the Line: The Richard Williams Story

The Perfect Find

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series Part 3

Through My Window: Across the Sea

Avail. 6/26

The Imitation Game

Avail. 6/28

Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate

Hoarders: Season 13

Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators

Run Rabbit Run

Avail. 6/29

Ōoku: The Inner Chambers

The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 1

Avail. 6/30

Alone: Season 9

Is It Cake, Too?!

Nimona

Tayo The Little Bus: Season 5

And it’s your last chance to stream these titles:

Leaving 6/1

Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1

The DUFF

Leaving 6/8

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Leaving 6/13

Marlon: Seasons 1-2

The Mole: Seasons 3-4

Leaving 6/14

Cold Case Files: Season 1

Leaving 6/15

The Darkness

Leaving 6/19

Philomena

Leaving 6/20

Shooter: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 6/21

The Mist

Leaving 6/29

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Leaving 6/30

Chappelle’s Show: Seasons 1-2

The Garfield Show: Seasons 1-2

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Jerry Maguire

LOL

Puss in Boots

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

The Stepfather

The Taking of Pelham 123

World War Z