Are you ready for sci-fi soap-opera madness, monster hunting, and technological nightmares? Then Netflix might be your favorite streaming service in the month of June. This signals the beginning of the end for Flight 828 and a forward-looking goodbye for the old Geralt of Rivia, along with an anthologized round of Charlie Brooker’s dystopian series that never seems to get old, no matter how many times humanity lives it in real life. As well, Chris Hemsworth and Sarah Snook have new movies on the way that will both thrill and chill you.
The library gets some marvelous additions, too, including almost all of Suits, so that Prince Harry can be disturbed by watching Meghan Markle’s old love scenes. Additionally, several Spider-Man flicks make their way to the streaming service along with some critically acclaimed pictures like Dunkirk and not-so-stellar films like the old Dune, in case you need to suffer a bit. Oh, and this will be the last month that you can watch Chappelle’s Show on Netflix, so go watch “Prince” play some basketball one more time.
Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in June.
Manifest: Season 4 Part II (Netflix series streaming on 6/2)
Sci-fi soap opera fans, this batch of episodes has been a long time coming. Be prepared for a climatic, certainly messy final landing for Flight 828 a few years after NBC cancelled the show at the height of its streaming popularity. The twist, of course, would be this: creator Jeff Rake’s original six-season vision turned into four seasons, which means that he’s got a whole lot of loose ends to tie up with the final episodes. Will anyone ever expect this show to make much sense while explaining why five years passed in the blink of an eye for passengers while the world went on living while they were supposedly missing? Cue cult drama, water spurting everywhere, shadowy dark forces that were sometimes laughable, and those Death Dates. At least we will see some Ghost Zeke before all is said and done.
The Witcher: Season 3 Vol. 1 (Netflix series streaming on 6/29)
This will be the first half of the last hurrah for Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia, and then Liam Hemsworth will pick up the potions and swords while hopefully still capturing the fancy of one Bard, the banger-filled Jaskier. Speaking of which, he finally starts wearing eyeliner this season, and yes, that matters. The Netflix franchise has already tweaked Andrzej Sapkowski books and the video games enough over the years already, so some fan service for Jaskier devotees is not uncalled for by any stretch.
Run Rabbit Run: (Netflix film streaming on 6/28)
Succession fans will undoubtedly miss their show in June, but the good news is that Sarah Snook stars in this psychological thriller, so you can still sort-of get a Shiv fix. In this film, she plays a single mother whose daughter is convinced that she led a previous life that is tied to ultra-painful generational trauma. Alright, so this is nothing like the HBO show, but nonetheless, any Sarah Snook project is worth the price of admission or more.
Extraction 2: (Netflix film streaming on 6/16)
Chris Hemsworth scored a home run with this actioner, but can he do it again? I have a feeling that he can because Tyler Rake lives to, as they say in James Bond’s world, die another day. He’s now tasked with saving a ruthless gangster’s family, and the Russo Brothers are onboard for producing with Joe in the writer’s seat.
Black Mirror: Season 6 (Netflix series streaming TBA)
Four years after Charlie Brooker’s brainchild gave us the endless permutations of Bandersnatch, a full season will soon arrive because we simply don’t have enough technologically-fueled existential crises in our own world right now. At the very least, this series always happens to feel prescient, but fortunately, each season has managed to contain standout episodes. This year, we’ll see appearances from Salma Hayek, Aaron Paul, Rory Culkin, Zazie Beetz, Annie Murphy, Josh Hartnett, Michael Cera, Paapa Essiedu, Rob Delaney, and many more. Get ready to feel anxious for them.
Avail. TBA
Avail. 6/1
THE DAYS
A Beautiful Life
LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising
The Angry Birds Movie
The Breakfast Club
Bruce Almighty
The Choice
Dear John
Death at a Funeral
Dune (1984)
End of Days
Forever My Girl
Funny People
Groundhog Day
Hook
How High
The Italian Job
Jarhead
Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius
Kicking & Screaming
The Kingdom
Magic Mike
Mean Girls
The Mick: Seasons 1-2
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Muster Dogs
Nanny McPhee
Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang
The Ring
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Stuart Little
Stuart Little 2
Surf’s Up
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
To Leslie
We’re the Millers
Avail. 6/2
Manifest: Season 4 Part 2
Missed Connections
Rich in Love 2
Scoop
Valeria: Season 3
Avail. 6/5
Barracuda Queens
Ben 10: Seasons 1-4
Living
Avail. 6/6
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 4
Avail. 6/7
Arnold
Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 3
Avail. 6/8
Never Have I Ever: Season 4
Tour de France: Unchained
Avail. 6/9
A Lot Like Love
Bloodhounds
Human Resources: Season 2
The Playing Card Killer
Tex Mex Motors
This World Can’t Tear Me Down
The Wonder Weeks
You Do You
Avail. 6/12
Dunkirk
Tom and Jerry Tales: Seasons 1-2
Avail. 6/13
Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
Avail. 6/14
Forged in Fire: Season 8
Married at First Sight: Season 13
Our Planet II
The Surrogacy
Avail. 6/15
Cold Case Files: Season 2
Avail. 6/16
Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King
Extraction 2
Avail. 6/17
Grey’s Anatomy Season 19
King the Land
See You in My 19th Life
Suits: Seasons 1-8
Avail. 6/19
My Little Pony: The Movie
Not Quite Narwhal
Take Care of Maya
Avail. 6/20
85 South: Ghetto Legend
Avail. 6/21
Break Point: Part 2
The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 2
Avail. 6/22
Devil’s Advocate
Glamorous
Let’s Get Divorced
Skull Island
Sleeping Dog
Avail. 6/23
Catching Killers: Season 3
iNumber Number: Jozi Gold
King of Clones
Make Me Believe
On the Line: The Richard Williams Story
The Perfect Find
Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series Part 3
Through My Window: Across the Sea
Avail. 6/26
The Imitation Game
Avail. 6/28
Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate
Hoarders: Season 13
Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators
Run Rabbit Run
Avail. 6/29
Ōoku: The Inner Chambers
The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 1
Avail. 6/30
Alone: Season 9
Is It Cake, Too?!
Nimona
Tayo The Little Bus: Season 5
And it’s your last chance to stream these titles:
Leaving 6/1
Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1
The DUFF
Leaving 6/8
Bathtubs Over Broadway
Leaving 6/13
Marlon: Seasons 1-2
The Mole: Seasons 3-4
Leaving 6/14
Cold Case Files: Season 1
Leaving 6/15
The Darkness
Leaving 6/19
Philomena
Leaving 6/20
Shooter: Seasons 1-3
Leaving 6/21
The Mist
Leaving 6/29
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
Leaving 6/30
Chappelle’s Show: Seasons 1-2
The Garfield Show: Seasons 1-2
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Jerry Maguire
LOL
Puss in Boots
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
The Stepfather
The Taking of Pelham 123
World War Z