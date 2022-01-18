Netflix has ordered a new animated series from two of the kings of half-hour comedies, Mike Judge and Greg Daniels. Bad Crimes will star Nicole Byer and Lauren Lapkus as Kara and Jennie, two FBI agents who travel across the country to solve crimes while navigating their friendship, relationships, and career. The series is created by Nicole Silverberg, former writer of Full Frontal With Samantha Bee.

Both Byer and Lapkus have starred on Netflix projects before, with Byer hosting the baking competition Nailed It! and Lapkus starring in Orange Is The New Black. The pair also co-hosts the podcast Newcomers, where they deep-dive into franchises that they have never seen before.

Executive producers Judge and Daniels are legendary among the TV comedy world. Judge is known for creating Beavis and Butt-head and King Of The Hill, the latter created alongside Daniels, who also worked on The Office and Parks and Rec. The duo have joined together under their new production name, Bandera Entertainment. Also producing is Erica Hayes, who has worked on several big-name adult animations, such as Big Mouth and Rick and Morty.

Nicole Silverberg said in a statement, “Making Bad Crimes with Greg and Mike and Bandera, who are the whole reason I dreamed of one day getting to write TV, has been such a surreal and incredible experience. We all feel that working with Netflix – which not only permits, but encourages my grossest, most violent comedy fantasies – is a dream come true. Plus, I am partnering with Erica Hayes and a genius team of writers who are building this show into something unique and special.”