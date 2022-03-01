“I just put some bath salts up my ass, and they are really starting to kick in” is probably something that you never thought you’d hear coming out of Hugh Jackman’s mouth, but you can think Netflix and the minds behind Big Mouth for this gem.

As this trailer also reveals, the Human Resources spinoff promises to be edgier (and maybe even grosser) than Big Mouth, and the show doesn’t shy away from Hormone Monsters but does dive into the inner workings of daily lives of those creatures, along with Depression Kitties and Shame Wizards. Expect to hear familiar franchise voices, including Nick Kroll, Maya Rudolph, David Thewlis, Aidy Bryant, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Keke Palmer, Randall Park, and more. And also, there’s an award-winning, all-star set of new names portraying both new creatures and humans:

NEW CREATURES:

● Helen Mirren as renowned Shame Wizard Rita St. Swithens

● Hugh Jackman as Dante the seductive Addiction Angel

● Lupita Nyong’o as Asha the Shame Wizard

● Chris O’Dowd as Flanny the Lovebug

● Harvey Guillen as Jose the Spider Receptionist NEW HUMANS:

● Ali Wong as Becca

● Janelle Monáe as Claudia

● Mike Birbiglia as Barry

● Tim Robinson as Doug

Damn Helen Mirren as a Shame Wizard = We live in incredible times.

Netflix’s Human Resources streams on March 18.