Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was once named People‘s Sexiest Man Alive. Could Steve Harvey be next?

On a recent episode of Family Feud, contestant Kristen chimed in with something that Johnson and Harvey have in common. “You’re Black,” she shouted. This made Harvey totally lose it; he even gave Kristen a high five and joked, “I like when she said it, she turned to her family, ‘Was that OK?’ And they’re sitting over there going [mouths ‘no’].”

To Kristen’s credit, Harvey and Johnson being Black was number three on the board. The top answer: “bald.” Other popular answers included “bathe in money,” “tall & hunky,” and “famous.” You can watch the clip above.

Harvey previously discussed how, despite being the game show’s sixth host, he makes Family Feud his own. “They allow me to put my own little stamp on the show,” he told Today. “I think that’s the magic to this, the interaction with the contestants. I form the relationships with them… storylines.” Harvey also shared the origin of his memorable facial expressions. “When I was a little boy, when all I dreamed about was being on TV, I was practicing my TV show in the mirror,” he said. “And all I would do in that mirror was make faces.”