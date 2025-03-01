It’s a remarkable achievement from the Seth MacFarlane-created series, which is now overseen by showrunners Alec Sulkin and Richard Appel, but The Simpsons, South Park, and Bob’s Burgers are ahead of Family Guy in another respect: a theatrically-released film. Could that eventually change?

Family Guy season 23 recently premiered on Fox. Season 23! This, from a show that was canceled twice. The only reason Family Guy nearly reaching two-dozen seasons is not a bigger deal is because fellow animated programs The Simpsons and South Park are in seasons 36 and 26 ( soon-to-be 27 ), respectively. (Bob’s Burgers, at “only” 15 seasons, has catching up to do.)

South Park: Bigger, Longer, & Uncut came out during season 3 of South Park. The Simpsons Movie was released between seasons 18 and 19 of The Simpsons. The Bob’s Burgers Movie: ahead of season 13 of Bob’s Burgers.

So, why hasn’t there been a Family Guy movie?

(Before you yell at me like Joe screaming at Peter: the 2005 direct-to-DVD Stewie Griffin: The Untold Story, which is basically three episodes stitched together, wasn’t released in theaters; unless there’s an awkward red carpet premiere with humans in character costumes, it’s not a real movie.)

In April 2024, Seth MacFarlane said that he’s known what a Family Guy movie will be “for the past 15 years” (that would place it around season 8), but “I just haven’t had the time to get to it.” He didn’t reveal any details about the plot, but The Wall Street Journal previously reported that the film “would mix animation with live action.” It’s unknown if that’s still true.

There have been other rumblings of a Family Guy movie over the years, dating as far back as 2007:

“We have been trying to figure out how to do that and the series at the same time without the series suffering,” MacFarlane said about a potential Family Guy feature, adding that this is a challenge that also caused the Simpsons film to come about so late… MacFarlane also would like to find a small story about the Griffin family that can be explored in a feature-length film. “I don’t want to do: the Griffins must save the world,” he said.

During a San Diego Comic-Con panel, co-showrunner Alec Sulkin said, “There are no specific plans for a movie right now, but it is something that’s on Seth’s mind. If I were a gambling man, I’d say within the next five years, probably there’ll be something.” That was in 2016, nine years ago.

With all due respect to Lacey Chabert, the Family Guy cast has been mostly unchanged for the entirety of the show’s run: Seth MacFarlane as Peter, Brian, Stewie, and Quagmire, among many others; Alex Borstein as Lois; Seth Green as Chris; Mila Kunis as Meg; Arif Zahir (replacing Mike Henry) as Cleveland; and Patrick Warburton as Joe. RIP Adam West.